TAMPA — Multiple Grammy Award-winner singer Michael Bolton will perform Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $71. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Bolton has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, he has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards, and grabbed three Emmy nominations.
Bolton’s songs are frequently heard on “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “Got Talent,” and “X-Factor.” His songs and performances have been featured in film soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated theme song “Go the Distance” from Walt Disney’s blockbuster animated film “Hercules,” and the Russell Crowe film “Fathers & Daughters,” which has become a favored wedding song and part of several viral videos.
In recognition of his artistic achievements, Bolton has won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air Awards and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Known for his soulful voice and poignant lyrics, his timeless charm and good looks have also earned him a spot in several People Magazine’s Sexiest Man issues, including Sexiest Man Alive. In his autobiography, “The Soul of it All,” Bolton states he is just teeing off on the back nine of his career.
Bolton has always been attracted to a wide array of musical categories and themes, from Sinatra favorites to classical arias. He paid homage to the musical influences of his childhood with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville USA” and celebrated beloved songs from great films in “Songs of Cinema.”