Alan Murray, Haley Richardson to perform in Dunedin
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concert Series, the Scottish American Society of Dunedin will present Alan Murray and Haley Richardson in concert Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com. For information about the Scottish Cultural Center, visit www.sas-dunedin.org. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Guitarist, bouzouki player and singer Alan Murray hails from Glasgow, Scotland, where he grew up playing the whistle and later guitar. Eventually moving to New York City, he has established himself as an in-demand performer and teacher on the Irish music scene. He has played and toured around the world with many of the finest traditional musicians and acts today, including Karen Casey, Niall and Cillian Vallely, Eileen Ivers, Colin Farrell, Paul Brock, The Battlefield Band, and FourWinds.
Haley Richardson is a virtuosic musician, whose talents extend to the fields of both classical and Irish traditional music. With her highly ornamented Sligo style perfected under the tutelage of fiddler Brian Conway, Haley has garnered a number of prestigious awards and honors, including multiple championships at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ireland, numerous MidAtlantic Championships, and the coveted Junior (2015) and Senior (2018) Fiddler of Dooney awards. She has performed with many of the most well-known names in Irish music today including The Chieftains, Altan, Dervish, Mick Moloney, Pride of New York, Liz Carroll with Cherish the Ladies, John Whelan, Paddy Keenan, The Máirtín de Cógáin Project. Haley is a member of Green Fields of American and The John Whelan Band. Haley is currently the fiddler for the 25th Anniversary tour of the Grammy Award winning Riverdance production.
Capitol Theatre postpones ‘Friends!’ parody
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the performances of “Friends! The Musical Parody” set for Thursday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m., have been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“Friends! The Musical Parody” is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of “Friends” through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
Mike Epps’ Super Comedy Jam adds second show
TAMPA — By popular demand, Mike Epps’ Super Comedy Jam has added a second show at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
Performances will now be presented Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7 and 11 p.m. Epps will lead the show with an all-star comedy lineup including Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller and DC Young Fly. The celebrated entertainers will be sure to bring down the house for a long-awaited night of comedy.
Ticket prices range from $75 to $195 and do not include facility fee or service charges. Tickets for this event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
“Whose Live Anyway?” reschedules Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that “Whose Live Anyway?” set for Thursday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $43.25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave audience members gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. The production showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.
All ages are welcomed, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.
Trey Kennedy performance postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Trey Kennedy performance originally set for Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m., has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
LCC to present 2021 Center Stage Concert Series
LARGO — The Largo Community Center recently announced the schedule for the 2021 Center Stage Concert Series. The series kicks off with Sundown on Thursday, Jan. 28. Sundown will perform country music with a perfect blend of classic country roots and new country. Attendees will hear the music of Reba, Martina, Garth, Kenny, Dolly, and others.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Atlantic City Boys will deliver world-class vocals to hits of The Drifters, The Beach Boys, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. This acclaimed show combines smooth dance moves, fun audience participation and show-stopping numbers to get audiences on their feet.
On Thursday, March 25, Sounds of Soul will unleash superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul. Get ready to soak in the hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White, and more.
All shows begin at 1 p.m. Concessions are available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center. New seating arrangements will include four guests from the same household at each table. Cost is $50 per table per show, and tickets must be purchased as a table of four. Temperature checks will be administered, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced at all of the shows.
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road in Largo. For more information on the Center Stage Concert Series, call 727-518-3131 or visit LargoCommunityCenter.com.
Los Lobos cancels Capitol Theatre appearance
CLEARWATER — The Los Lobos concert scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refund options. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces new exhibit
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for "Just My Imagination" will take place Sunday, Feb. 21, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Admission is free. COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place at the gallery. This is an annual show open to Studio 1212 members and non-members alike. The gallery will be open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., through March 19.
For information and to peruse items at the gallery’s new online store, visit www.studio1212.org. Call 727-999-1524 for more details.
Ruth Eckerd Hall earns WeddingWire Couple Choice Award
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently was named a winner of the 2021 WeddingWire Couple Choice Awards, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a leader in the $200 billion global wedding planning industry.
“In 2020, the rise and spread of COVID-19 unfortunately impacted the wedding industry and the hundreds of thousands of small businesses who bring weddings to life every day,” WeddingWire said in a press release announcing the award. “However, wedding vendors worldwide continued to guide their couples through wedding planning and the challenges of the global pandemic. In celebration of local wedding vendors nationwide and overseas, the 2021 WeddingWire Couples Choice Awards recognizes the wedding professionals who excelled in supporting to-be-weds despite unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19.”
To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories — from venues and caterers to florists and photographers — to find the most-and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.
"We are honored to be named one of the top wedding venues in Clearwater," said Jackie Van Sant, director of catering. "Our staff takes great pride in providing excellent customer service, especially to couples on their very important wedding day."
The 250-capacity Margarete Heye Great Room at Ruth Eckerd Hall provides a unique setting for weddings. The executive chef and his four-star kitchen staff create a freshly prepared menu in a state-of-the-art kitchen that includes a wide variety of hors d’oeuvres, main courses and incredible desserts to suite your taste. There is also a Bridal Suite with all the amenities for the bride on her special day. For information on weddings and special events at Ruth Eckerd Hall, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/ruth-eckerd-hall/visit/catering-private-events.
John Collins to retire from St. Petersburg Arts Alliance
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance announced at the Dec. 9 Board meeting that John Collins will retire as executive director as of March 31, 2021.
A transition plan is in place. Helen French, board vice chair, will serve as interim executive director while a search firm for a new executive director is engaged. Collins will remain as an advisory consultant for six months to help ensure continuity for grant funded programs through Oct. 1.
“While we are saddened that John will not be in the CEO seat any longer, we are fortunate that everything is in place for a successful transition to continue the legacy he has built,” said Mary Anna Murphy, board chair.
Collins said, “I never expected to be founding a local arts agency 10 years ago. I believe we succeeded in filling a vacuum in arts advocacy and leadership at the time, and in creating a supportive and collaborative environment for the growth of our creative community. It’s been a privilege to partner with an engaged and dedicated board that is a model for others; and with volunteers and part-time staff who devote full-time energy and passion to our programs for the artists and creative businesses we serve. It’s time for new leadership and energy at the Arts Alliance, and it is certainly time for my wife, Mary Ellen, and me to start our next chapter in the City for the Arts.”
Michelle Turman, chief executive of Catalyst Consulting Services, will conduct the executive search. To review the full position description and instructions on how to apply, visit catalystcs.org/about/current-openings/.
Dick Fox’s Golden Boys show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced Dick Fox’s Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Bobby Rydell and Fabian, set for Sunday, April 18, at 1 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. Tickets, starting at $42.75, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Classic Albums Live performance moves to Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — The Classic Albums Live performance showcasing “The Eagles’ Greatest Hits” set for Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., will now be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Ticket holders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.