Pinellas County and Creative Pinellas recently announced the Cultural Planning Group has been chosen to lead the county’s first comprehensive cultural plan since 2005.
“We are so pleased that we will be partnering with the CPG on this project,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “It was important to select a consultant with the expertise required to develop a countywide cultural plan tailored to the specific needs of Pinellas County. We went through a very rigorous process and worked closely with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and Pinellas County officials to both find the right partner and ensure a careful and equitable approval process. Additionally, we have enlisted Margaret Murray, a noted arts professional with deep relationships throughout the community of Pinellas County, to serve as the Cultural Plan Liaison.”
The cultural landscape of Pinellas County has changed dramatically in the 18 years since the last Pinellas Cultural plan. Today, the creative industry represents an estimated $2.2 billion in economic impact and as an arts and cultural tourist destination, the county welcomes some 15 million visitors annually.
The cultural planning process, which will begin in early September, will assess the current needs and future aspirations of the arts in Pinellas County and develop strategic initiatives to positively impact the cultural institutions, residents, tourists, artists, and the business community. It will provide a cultural framework of policies, programs and implementation.
“We believe every community and person has the right to define their own creative life, and we ground the cultural plan in community vision and data-driven research,” said Linda Flynn, CPG partner and project lead. “This countywide cultural plan will establish a roadmap for sustainable, equitable and vibrant development of Pinellas’ entire creative sector.”