Bay Area Renaissance Festival relocates amid 2021 challenges
DADE CITY — Hear ye, hear ye: The show will go on.
The Bay Area Renaissance Festival has relocated to the ancient forest of Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Partnering with Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, event organizers are hosting what is being called a “once-in-a-lifetime celebration.” This year the festival will relocate from MOSI. Attendees will have an opportunity to join the villagers of Fittleworth and Queen Katherine Parr and her court as they invite one and all to the magical 16th century European village featuring four stages of entertainment including musicians, magicians, jugglers and mimes.
Over 100 artisans will fill the festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods for a truly fabulous and endless shopping experience. Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, six theme weekends, and fabulous food fit for a king or queen.
The 2021 Bay Area Renaissance Festival got underway April 17 and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through May 23. A festival tradition for over 40 years, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival brings some of the most unique entertainment, shopping and educational opportunities.
Each weekend features a different theme that connects specialized entertainers, vendors, and artisans who help bring the theme to life. This year’s theme weekends are Wine, Romance & Song; Pirates & Pups; Barbarian Brew; Shamrocks & Shenanigans; High Seas Adventure; and Wonders of the World.
The 43rd annual Bay Area Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Admission at the gate is $22.95 for adults; $14.95 for children 5-12; and free for kids 4 and younger. Free parking is available. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/18455/bay-area-renaissance-festival.
For additional information including safety precautions and frequently asked questions, visit www.bayarearenfest.com or call 800-601-4848 for more information.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery to showcase Petera Semple paintings
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Art Guild Gallery will present an exhibit of family-owned paintings by Petera Semple.
Semple was a native of Tarpon Springs and was active in the art community. She served as president of the Tarpon Art Guild and presided over the art group meeting in the city’s recreation hall at Spring Bayou. She was a mentor and good friend to many local artists. Her unexpected passing has affected many beyond her family.
An opening reception will take place Saturday, May 1, 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs. Friends and family are invited to come to share stories and appreciate Petera’s artistry.
The exhibit will continue through May 15. For more information, call 727-744-3323.
Creative Clay announces Good Folk Follies lineup
ST. PETERSBURG — The Good Folk Follies silent auction opens Saturday, May 1, with the Good Folk Follies, a variety show, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. The auction will conclude Friday, May 7.
“We wanted to create a fun and quirky event for our spring fundraiser, and this really fits the bill," said Creative Clay chief executive Kim Dohrman.
Entertainment will include the following:
• A duet by Creative Clay community arts manager Emily Turnage and Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student, Cory B.
• Mark Byrne, the Balloon Guy
• Local dancer Paula Kramer and the Pinellas County Schools’ Transition students
• Gilleoghan Irish Dance step dancer
• Gio’s Typos will recite a poem, to be offered in the virtual silent auction
• Zubrick Magic Theatre
• Chris Romeo of St. Petersburg Opera will perform Pugliacci
• Creative Clay Member Artist Mikey J. will sing “My Way,” by Frank Sinatra
Businesses can also participate as a 2021 Creative Clay sponsor. Attractive packages can be designed to provide market visibility and to create a beneficial partnership with Creative Clay. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email Shane Hoffman at shane@creativeclay.org or call 727-825.0515.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
Learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs at www.creativeclay.org.
Rock Project streaming event to support CPPAC
LARGO — The Rock Project is honoring the 50th anniversary of The Who’s legendary album “Who’s Next” along with other greatest hits in a streamed performance shot live from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Long Island’s premier concert hall.
The performance will feature powerful contemporary Broadway voices along with the incredible band Wonderous Stories and special guest musicians on Friday, April 30, 8 p.m. The performance will be available through May 2. Tickets are $20, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online through the Central Park Performing Arts Center box office at LargoArts.com.
The show celebrating this groundbreaking album will be played track-by-track, note-for-note. The performance will feature one of the highest-drawing bands on Long Island, Wonderous Stories, with special guest musicians and the powerful contemporary Broadway voices of:
• Constantine Maroulis, two-time Tony Award nominee, who appeared in “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Rock of Ages,” and on “American Idol”
• Lana Gordon, star of “Chicago,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “The Lion King”
• Justin Matthew Sargent, star of “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar”
• Michael Wartella, star of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Tuck Everlasting,” and “Wicked”
Hailed as an undisputed masterwork of The Who’s career, “Who’s Next” changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as the band’s fifth studio album. As Pete Townshend raised the bar for songwriting and The Who set a new standard for performance, this triple-platinum album reached No. 1 on the UK’s Top 10 chart and No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard chart. Even today, 50 years later, “Who’s Next” is still considered a landmark of the rock canon with songs like "Baba O’Riley” and "Won’t Get Fooled Again" that continue to resonate with listeners as if they were written just yesterday.
This 50th anniversary concert also celebrates The Who’s greatest hits. Viewers can expect to hear some of The Who’s other masterpieces, such as “You Better You Bet,” “Pinball Wizard,” and “Long Live Rock” just to name a few.
The Rock Project is an all-new music experience that celebrates some of the greatest music and artists of the 20th century by uniquely combining the unparalleled sound of Broadway vocalists with the world of rock and roll, breaking the boundaries of music genres to create something new yet authentic. Billed as a must-see streaming experience, the concert provides an opportunity for concertgoers to support their local performing arts by purchasing a ticket.
Poetry by the Pier set in Safety Harbor
SAFETY HARBOR — In recognition of National Poetry Month, Poetry by the Pier will be presented Thursday, April 29, 6 p.m., under the sail shade at the Safety Harbor Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
The Safety Harbor Public Library will host this open mic event in celebration of National Poetry Month. Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month reminds the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and, of course, poets, marking poetry's important place in our lives.
The event will be emceed by Safety Harbor Poet Laureate Steve Kistulentz. Social distancing and masks are required.
Call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, for more information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
SPCT to stage ‘Barefoot in the Park’
ST. PETERSBURG — Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" will run April 23 through May 2 at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be offered Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 10 and younger. Limited seating is available for each performance. Audience members will be socially distanced and face coverings are required.
Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does.
For information, email office@SPCityTheatre.org or 727-866-1973.
Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee pitches baseball mural
TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee solicited an original mural for the city-owned Sisler Field baseball park located on Meres Boulevard and Bayou Avenue via a public call to artists.
Tarpon Springs’ Sisler Field is used by various baseball teams and was named for George Sisler, a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, a contemporary of Babe Ruth and manager of the St. Louis Browns — now the Baltimore Orioles — who once played on the field. The PAC designated one building on the west side of the park for the first mural project assigned to artist Monica Swartley by unanimous vote. Swartley’s dynamic design is a realistic rendering of a pile of scuffed up baseballs – appropriate for one of America’s most beloved sports.
Swartley is a realist painter who lives and works in Tampa. A native of Colebrook, Connecticut, her small-town roots gave her an appreciation for the inherent value of nature from a young age. She went on to earn a bachelor of ccience in biology from the University of Tampa, where she cultivated a deep respect for the natural world through an objective lens. While immersed in scientific study, she was simultaneously exposed to a traditional arts education for the first time through figure drawing courses. The sciences instilled in her the desire to be precise, which has influenced her hyper-realistic style as an artist. Her work is an exploration of the balance between linear accuracy and painterly impressionism.
Volunteer city advisory boards and committees provide critical input from Tarpon Springs’ residents to the Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners on a number of different subject areas. The Public Art Committee was created to enhance the aesthetics of the community through the creation of works of art. The Public Art Committee consists of five members and two alternate members appointed for three-year terms by the Board of Commissioners. The Public Art Committee adopts program guidelines and identifies locations for potential public artworks with the consensus of the Board of Commissioners; recommends a budget and expenditures for public art; and submits an annual plan to the Board of Commissioners.
For more information, visit TarponArts.org/Public-Art.