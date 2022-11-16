How the world has changed in four years.
In 2018, “Black Panther,” the 18th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shattered box office records. Overall, it earned $1.347 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing solo superhero film, the third-highest-grossing film of the MCU, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the top-grossing film by a Black director. Two months later, it was followed by “Avengers: Infinity War,” which initiated the epic culmination of the Phase Three of the MCU.
The first three phases are known collectively as “The Infinity Saga.” Phase Four, which began “The Multiverse Saga,” got off to a rocky star— because in 2020, the world changed.
“Black Widow” should have kicked off the next cycle and was scheduled for release May 1, 2020. That didn’t happen though, because COVID-19 prompted the closure of cinemas around the world.
The film’s release was repeatedly postponed. In fact, Disney had to move back its entire Phase Four release slate, and it wasn’t until June 29, 2021, that “Black Widow” finally reached audiences in theaters and via Premier Access on Disney+.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the final film of Phase Four, was released Nov. 11 in theaters. The events of the film take place after the MCU’s Blip, in which half of all living things in the universe were exterminated by Thanos by wielding the Infinity Stones but then were abruptly restored five years later, again using the Infinity Stones.
In the real world, the film arrives in the wake of an ongoing global pandemic, which as of Nov. 11 has caused 6.58 million deaths worldwide. And in the real world, the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther” also comes after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the titular character. The 43-year-old Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020, due to complications related to colon cancer.
As “Wakanda Forever” opens, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is desperately trying to save the life of her brother, King T'Challa/Black Panther. Her efforts are in vain. The nation mourns his death.
One year later, world leaders perceive a Wakanda without Black Panther as vulnerable. Militant nations are eager to gain access to the country’s technology and exploit its resources — especially its vibranium. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) stands firm against their threats.
At the same time, a United States military operation to detect an alternative source of vibranium at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean attracts the attention of an aquatic civilization. Led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), a strike group slaughters the U.S. expedition. Unaware of the existence of Namor’s undersea kingdom, the CIA blames Wakanda for the attack.
Namor — who we soon learn is the king of Talokan — also confronts Ramonda and Shuri after easily bypassing Wakanda’s high-tech security protocols. Namor blames Wakanda for triggering a worldwide race to obtain vibranium. He demands that Wakanda locate and capture the scientist responsible for building the vibranium-detecting machine. If Ramonda refuses, Namor will wage war upon Wakanda.
Of course, the scientist turns out to be Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a student at MIT. And of course, Namor wants to kill her because she has put his civilization — which also has access to vibranium — at risk of being discovered and, potentially, plundered.
In a way, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” compares personal grief with intergenerational trauma ignited by lingering colonial structures. The result is a somber tribute to Boseman that delves into various aspects and means of dealing with loss, rage, and resurgence. The film boasts an incomparable cast whose loyalty to honoring the memory of Boseman is palpable.
Bassett leads the way, conveying strength, resilience, and resistance when confronted by enemies as well as warmth, understanding and affection for her family and her nation. She exudes power as a queen, yet she reveals the anguish and vulnerability of a mother grieving the loss of her son.
I won’t lie: “Wakanda Forever” doesn’t feel as centered as its predecessor. Built around a senseless conflict, it has too much to say, too many stories to tell, and too many boxes to tick.
An example would be the inclusion of a subplot involving CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). It may be pertinent to the course of overall narrative arc of “The Multiverse Saga,” but it isn’t doing anything to move the story along. It’s a speed bump that causes the film to momentarily lose its trajectory.
Just as the first “Black Panther” film gave audiences a complex villain in Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan), “Wakanda Forever” introduces an antagonist that has good reason to be suspicious of outsiders.
“In this film, Namor is the product of a society that had to change themselves drastically in order to survive and to keep going,” said director Ryan Coogler in the film’s production notes. “And just as in the comics, he has a real distrust of everything that’s not his people under the water, and he has very specific reasons for that.”
Whether or not the script paints Namor too dark remains to be seen. As someone whose community was driven from its homeland by colonizers, Namor is instinctively driven by vengeance. The character seethes with rage and an almost excessive desire to eradicate any enduring elements of colonial institutions that continue to oppress minority groups and deny rights to marginalized individuals.
Though it may not be as unified and uplifting as its predecessor, “Wakanda Forever” is an epic, emotional and profound film that examines the impact of collective anguish. It is a necessary and heartfelt cathartic journey that serves as a fitting testament to Boseman’s legacy and a touching elegy that resonates in a weary world.