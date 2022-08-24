TAMPA — “Avenue Q” will run Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20.50. for performance times and to purchase tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
This show is part of the Straz produced series which showcases the Tampa Bay area’s impressive host of talent. “Avenue Q” is a laugh-out-loud musical featuring actors and puppets.
It tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, though the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. It is, in fact, a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
On Avenue Q, Princeton meets Kate, Lucy, Rod, Trekkie, superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends. Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.
The show contains adult themes, raunchy language and full-puppet nudity.