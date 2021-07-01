TAMPA — The Collective Bus will perform Saturday, July 31, at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0100 or visit www.eventbrite.com.
The Collective Bus, named after the Argentinian double-decker bus Colectivo, are an alternative rock outfit based in Miami. They have toured across the country with radio-hit songs including “Don’t Stop” and “Fold It Back.” They have opened for various national headline acts. Their music has been best described as rock with an Afro-Cuban flair taking influence from performers like Angelique Kidjo and the DIY scene to bring a unique, high-octane show for anyone to enjoy.
With lead singer Daniel Correa, Aldo X on bass, and David Hildalgo on drums, the Collective Bus delivers an eclectic, vibrant and exuberant sound. Their music is a high-octave testimony to the exhilaration, yearning and angst that defines coming-of-age.