ST. PETERSBURG — Beartooth will perform Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Wage War and Dragged Under also will play.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Like few rock bands today, Beartooth harness the sacred and profane, and purge inner darkness with a dizzying light. Steadily, without pretension, the fearlessly determined and boundlessly creative Midwest powerhouse perfects a sound sought by a generation of bands, equal parts solitary musical confession and celebratory exorcism.
Their marriage of colossally catchy choruses and post-hardcore-soaked-in-sweaty-metal is without rival. Its effect is evident by their deeply engaged audience. They have toured with Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, and A Day to Remember. Their single “In Between” is an RIAA-certified gold plaque.
Beartooth’s blistering fourth album, “Below,” is a pure distillation of rage. A savage attack against mental illness and an outright refusal to suffer in silence, “Below” weaponizes its deceptively radio-ready bombast to deliver stone cold truth missives, each packed like a bomb with noisy rock chaos. Songs like “Fed Up,” “Dominate,” “Hell of It,” and the expansive album closer “The Last Riff” are destined to stand beside the strongest of the band’s catalog and moreover, in metal’s pantheon.
The hardcore punk band was formed by Caleb Shomo in Columbus, Ohio, in 2012. Shomo delivers his confessional catchy-metal on the stage with guitarists Zach Huston and Will Deely, bassist Oshie Bichar, and drummer Connor Denis. The five friends converge as an explosive, formidable live unit.
Back in Black was the first album Shomo ever bought with his own money, and the straight-to-the-point stomp of AC/DC’s multi-platinum masterpiece remains entrenched in the Beartooth backbone. Motörhead’s fast-paced groove and “let it rip” attitude is another part of the anatomy, central to what separates the Metallica/Slayer-worshipping crew from their Warped Tour comrades.
“Below” was written, performed, produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Shomo. Like Nine Inch Nails, Tame Impala, and the first Foo Fighters album, Beartooth is a one-man band in the studio. It began as musical exorcism, conceived and constructed in Shomo’s home recording sanctuary, a means to tame the demons of debilitating depression and anxiety he’s suffered since childhood.
Beartooth’s 2013 “Sick” EP was an emotionally-stranded Shomo’s “message in a bottle,” tossed into a figurative ocean. The message was received, and the throngs of likeminded people who responded became his lifeboat. “Disgusting” (2014), “Aggressive” (2016), “Disease” (2018), and “Below” (2021) expanded those themes of desperation, each sonically getting a step closer to the magical balance between the blood, sweat, and tears of classic recordings and the smooth gloss of modern production.