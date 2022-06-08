TAMPA — Ann Wilson of Heart will perform Thursday, June 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Wilson is known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of groundbreaking rock band Heart. Led by Wilson’s extraordinary vocal power, Heart has thrilled audiences for over four decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and a well-deserved induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
As lead singer of the first female-fronted superstar hard rock band, Wilson blazed a trail for generations of women to come, while her songs — including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Straight On,” and “Magic Man” — have become part of the fabric of popular culture.
Wilson made her solo debut with 2007’s “Hope & Glory,” showcasing inventive covers of songs that inspired her own artistry alongside guest appearances from such friends and fans as Elton John, k.d. lang, Alison Krauss, Wynonna Judd, Shawn Colvin and Rufus Wainwright.
Her second solo album, 2018’s “Immortal,” saw her teaming with longtime Heart producer Mike Flicker to put her unique stamp on songs made famous by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse, and more.
A series of single releases have followed including “The Revolution Starts Now” — written and originally recorded by Steve Earle — and Wilson’s own soul ballad, “Tender Heart,” earning plaudits from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and other publications.