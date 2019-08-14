CLEARWATER — Ted Nugent will perform Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Nugent is on the road this summer for “The Music Made Me Do It Again” tour. For a complete list of tour dates and information on VIP Danger Zone Packages, visit www.tednugent.com.
Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock and roll history as a guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums, performing over 6,700 high-octane live shows and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe. He started playing guitar around the age of 5. Strongly influenced by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddly, he knew he wanted to pursue that type of sound and attitude. Early bands such as the Royal Highboys and the Lourds paved the way for the Amboy Dukes. Their psychedelic hit single “Journey to the Center of the Mind” kicked young Nugent’s career into hyper drive.
The axe maniac soon broke out as a solo artist, signing with legendary Epic Records, where the guitarist’s talent, ear-shattering volume and over-the-top stage antics quickly earned him the moniker of Motor City Madman. Cranking out hits like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Just What the Doctor Ordered,” “Free for All” and the iconic “Stranglehold,” Nugent garnered international acclaim and hit his stride, becoming the No. 1 grossing tour act in the world.
Nugent’s no-holds-barred career now spans six decades of multi-platinum hits. Nugent and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s “Behind the Music,” A&E’s “Biography” and more. Nugent was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive.
Special guest Michael Austin will open the show.
Austin, a former season four “Voice” contestant, has a bold sound influenced by the legends of outlaw country, Americana and rock. He enjoyed chart success in more than 25 countries with his debut CD “Neon Halo.”
Growing up in a small Missouri town, Austin found his passion for singing from a very early age, landing his first paying gig at just 7 years old. He’s been impressing audiences ever since with his songwriting skills and strong command of the stage. Adam Levine and the other “Voice” judges took note of his talent during his audition. Levine quickly added him to his team during the season, further boosting Austin’s abilities and popularity with the fans.