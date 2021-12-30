TAMPA — American rock band 38 Special will perform Friday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
According to the venue, this event is sold out. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
With their signature blast of Southern Rock and sales in excess of $20 million, 38 Special’s many gold and platinum albums stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.
Most people associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, such as “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more. These timeless hits remain a staple at radio stations, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes says it's all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.
“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years.,” Barnes said in a press release. “We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”
Completing the team is bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs.
For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.
Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of “muscle and melody” to fans worldwide.
It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.”
“The magic's still there,” added Barnes. "It's an emotional high for us to keep 'bringing it' after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it’s a real rush to the head. It feels like we're getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there."