CLEARWATER — As if anyone needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t gone away, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announced that two members of the band have tested positive for COVID.
The news was released June 11, along with a notification that the remaining 12 dates on the tour would have to be rescheduled. Among the shows that must be postponed is one that was set for June 26, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. That show was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, and was caught up in the first round of pandemic cancellations and postponements.
According to Ruth Eckerd Hall, tickets will be honored on the new date, set for Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. A very limited number of tickets are still available. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band — which features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter — was about halfway through the 22-show outing. The tour got underway May 27 in Ontario. During the second of three sold-out shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, Starr informed the audience that Winter had COVID, but that the band would finish the show.
Lukather was the second member of the band to test positive for COVID. With two members ailing, Starr decided to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, adding them to the September tour.
“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a press release on his official website. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road, and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, COVID is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”
Meantime, friends and fans from around the world will join Starr on July 7 for his annual Peace and Love birthday celebration, where he invites everyone everywhere to say, post or even just think Peace and Love at noon on their local time. Starting in Australia, New Zealand and Asia and ending in Hawaii, people help Starr wrap the Earth in a wave of peace and love. Fans are already organizing local events around the world, and details and live streams from the events will soon be available on Starr’s Facebook page.