Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay

Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us!
Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area traditionally play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. The pandemic may limit this year’s activities, but event organizers are finding ways to conjure up a few good scares while adhering to CDC safety guidelines on social distancing.
PINELLAS COUNTY
Largo to present Howl O Train, Drive O Ween events
LARGO — To kick off your Halloween weekend, the city of Largo will present a free Drive O Ween event Friday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m., at Largo Central Park. Participants will drive through Largo Central Park where a line of spooky scenes will await them. Costumes are encouraged and all participants must be in their cars for the duration of the event. The first 1,000 children ages 2 and older will receive a goody bag filled with candy. The city is also collecting donations of nonperishable canned/boxed foods for event partners at the High Point Neighborhood Family Center.
The city is currently accepting applications for businesses to participate in our Drive O Ween event. Visit LargoEvents.com for sponsor information and application.
To learn more about these and other special events, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Haunted Halloween Tunnel Nights
LARGO — Main Street Xpress Car Wash, 12855 Walsingham Road, Largo, will be putting on a fun event for the whole family on Oct. 23-24, 30-31, from 7 to 10 p.m.
During Haunted Halloween Tunnel Nights, families can stay in their car and can get scared by an amazingly ghoulish staff while they wait in line or drive their car into the car wash tunnel.
Individually wrapped candy/small toy treat bags also will be handed out to children.
Dunedin History Museum plans Halloween activities
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Museum Virtual Costume Contest will take place Friday, Oct. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the museum, 349 Main St., Dunedin.
Families can register online at www.dunedinmuseum.org to select a time to come down dressed in their costumes and be on live Facebook outside the museum. There will be first, second and third places for best individual costumes, and an aaward for best family themed costume.
The entire event is planned so that there is space between each family participating in the event. All must wear a mask with their costumes for safety reasons. Each costumed person will receive a number to hold and individuals watching from Facebook at home will text in their winning selections. The winners will be announced on the museum’s Facebook site that evening and on Halloween Day the winners will receive their trophies. All participates will receive a free goodie bag and winners will get their trophies at the museum. There are limited number of contestants.
The museum has not forgotten about adults who love Halloween. It will present a new COVID-19 safe program at the historic Andrews Memorial Chapel at 1899 San Mateo Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 p.m. An adults-only show also will be presented Friday, Oct. 30, at midnight. Tickets are $15. Spaces are limited to approximately 50 guests per show. Visit www.dunedinmuseum.org to purchase tickets.
The event will feature a 1920s silent feature with live music and sound effects and audience participation. Refreshments will be available outside the chapel for 30 minutes before showtime. Donations are appreciated for drinks.
Haunted Graveyard set for Seminole City Center
SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center, the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake and William Clare Entertainment will host the Haunted Graveyard Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Studio Movie Grill parking lot, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Social distancing will be practiced at the event. This safe, fun and free trick-or-treat event will feature candy stations situated throughout the graveyard. All are invited to participate in the Halloween costume contest for a chance to win individually or as a family.
Parks & Rec to present Haunt’oween Hammock Hike
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Haunt’oween Hammock Hike Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 to 9:30 p.m., at Hammock Park, 1900 San Mateo Drive, Dunedin.
The hike is recommended for ages 10 and older.
This will be a guided haunted hike through Hammock Park filled with scary scenes. Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event is free to attend. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Dunedin for Youth Scholarship Fund.
Attendees must register in advance, in person at the Dunedin Community Center or MLK Jr. Recreation Center, by Wednesday, Oct. 21 in order to reserve a time slot and complete waivers for each individual. Ten-minute time slots are available, starting at 7 p.m. Group size for each hike is limited to 10 people maximum.
Masks or face coverings and closed-toe shoes are required. Flashlights are optional.
For information, call Dunedin Parks & Recreation at 727-812-4530.
Great Pumpkin Drive-thru set for Highlander Park
DUNEDIN — The Great Pumpkin Drive-thru will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is recommended for preschool and elementary children. Participants must register in advance, in person at the Dunedin Community Center or MLK Jr. Recreation Center, by Wednesday, Oct. 21, in order to reserve a time slot. Time slots are available from 11 a.m. to noon; noon to 1 p.m.; and 1 to 2 p.m. The event has limited capacity and participants are encouraged to register early.
Participants will stay in their vehicle and drive through Highlander Park, admiring Halloween, fall and pumpkin-themed scenes, decorations and music. Local businesses, organizations and members from the community are helping to celebrate the season and participating in this event by setting up and decorating their vehicles and trunks, and waving to participants as they drive by.
Each child will receive a goody bag filled with trinkets and treats at the end of the drive. The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation and is free to attend. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Dunedin for Youth Scholarship Fund.
For information, call Dunedin Parks & Recreation at 727-812-4530.
Pinellas Park to host Drive-thru Halloween Treat Trail
PINELLAS PARK — The city of Pinellas Park will host a Drive-thru Halloween Treat Trail Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., at Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Ave., Pinellas Park.
For the public safety and health of the community, the city of Pinellas Park's Halloween Treat Trail will be a drive-thru event. The city will be distributing 2,000 pumpkin buckets filled with treats you can trust for kids. Event organizers will be following all CDC protocols during this event to make it as safe as possible.
The route starts off 94th Avenue through the little league baseball parking, through Helen Howarth Park and wraps around to the Jackpot point — X marks the spot — at Forbes Recreation Center. There will be Pinellas Park police officers along the route keeping the traffic moving and keeping everyone safe from the ghosts and ghouls wandering around on Halloween. One bucket of candy is available per child in each car. Children must be present to get candy, which will be presented on a first come, first served basis.
Businesses and organizations can participate this year by dressing up and wishing the drive-thru trick-or-treaters a happy Halloween along the route, as well as by donating pre-wrapped candy for the event. Businesses or organizations Interested in being a part of the event may call 727-369-5746 for information.
PASCO COUNTY
The Spooky Train and Haunted Trail
SHADY HILLS — You know what time of year it is when the 12-foot-tall skeleton is stood up next to Santa’s giant rocking chair outside the Concourse off State Road 52 at 11919 Alric Pottberg Road.
The Spooky Train and Haunted Trail attraction is running Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 and 10 p.m. through Halloween. The train ride is $6 (children younger than 1 are free), $6 for the haunted trail (walk it as many times as you want) and $10 for train and trail.
Scream-a-Geddon offers haunted attractions
DADE CITY — Scream-a-Geddon, the newest Halloween attraction in the Tampa Bay area featuring six horrifying attractions spread over 60 acres, is open daily, 7:30 to 11 p.m., through Nov. 1, at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City.
Tickets start at $21.95. To purchase tickets, visit www.screamageddon.com.
Scream-a-Geddon is home to haunted attractions like Rage 3D, Demon's Revenge, Blackpool Prison, Zombie Paintball Assault, Deadwoods and the brand-new Ravenhill Asylum. Ravenhill Asylum was forced to close its doors in 1993 due negligent management practices and ordered to find “suitable accommodations” for its remaining patients. However, chief psychiatrist Dr. Monroe feared the illegal treatment of the patients would be discovered if they were transferred, so he ordered the asylum sealed with the remaining patients inside.
The Monster Midway will feature carnival games and a variety of food and beverages, including beer and wine.
For more information, visit www.screamageddon.com.
In accordance with the state laws, local laws and CDC guidelines, Scream-a-Geddon has developed a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan.
Wesley Chapel Fall Festival set
WESLEY CHAPEL — The 16th annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel.
The event will feature a full carnival with more than 12 rides, games, local crafters, pumpkin painting, a hay maze and more. Appearing on the community stage will be a pet costume contest on Saturday and the Lil’ Miss and Mister Pumpkin Pageant on Sunday. The event also will include live music performances. Saturday’s concert lineup will feature The Black Honkeys, Shevonne & The Force and Jeff Vitolo & The Quarter Mile Rebels. On Sunday, the Greg Billings Band, Stonegrey and Barefoot Bob & The Hope will perform.
The festival is free to attend. The concert area requires tickets. Tickets are $10 for a single-day pass or $15 for a weekend pass. Tickets are limited. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-wesley-chapel-fall-festival-tickets-120248046143.
The Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is a community event hosted by the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1235010710185126.
Parks and Recreation Department to present Trunk-or-Treat event
WESLEY CHAPEL — A Trunk-or-Treat event will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Wesley Chapel District Park, 727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel.
Attendees will drive through this family-friendly event presented by the Pasco County Parks and Recreation Department, along with local businesses. Sweet treats will be handed out to participants. The event is recommended for children ages 12 and younger. Families are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. The first 1,000 children will receive a goody bag.
Vendors are needed to hand out candy and promotional items. Spaces are free. Sponsorship opportunities also are available. For all registrations and inquiries, email dbaltimore@pascocountyfl.net or call 352-521-4182.
Hub of Pasco to present Huboween
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Hub of Pasco, a social media chat site, is hosting Huboween for families with children of all ages via a drive-thru scare event Friday, Oct. 30, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey.
Admission is a donation to benefit Marjorie’s Hope, a Pasco nonprofit organization that provides free services to children in need. Attendees will remain in their vehicles for a journey through Starkey Park, where they will encounter zombies, ghouls and ghosts.
For further information, contact Amanda Hart at 727-859-6540 or Regan Weiss at 727-992-5703 or visit www.facebook.com/huboween.
Park to host Smartphone Pumpkin Hunt
HUDSON — The Smartphone Pumpkin Hunt will be presented Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson.
Those participating in this free event will use their cellphone camera to search for cutout pumpkins throughout the park. The first 400 children to complete the hunt will receive a Halloween goodie bag. Carnival games will be available to play for extra candy. Attendees should bring a trick-or-treat bag.
Families should practice good social distancing and participants should wear a face mask.
For information, call 727-861-3033.
Pumpkin Hunt continues at rec complex
HOLIDAY — Another Smartphone Pumpkin Hunt will be presented Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday.
Those participating in this free event will use their cellphone camera to search for cutout pumpkins throughout the park. The first 300 children to complete the hunt will receive a Halloween goodie bag. Costumes are optional.
Families should practice good social distancing and participants should wear a face mask.
For information, call 727-942-7439.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
UNDead in the Water
TAMPA — UNDead in the Water: Operation DECON, Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction, will take place aboard the American Victory Ship located at 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa, behind The Florida Aquarium. Hours for all event nights are from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., and include every Friday and Saturday in October as well as Thursday, Oct. 29.
Attendees may traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with a blacklight flashlight as they try to avoid being eaten by the infected zombie stowaways. The merciless Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew will do what they were trained to do: search and destroy.
The attraction will take every effort to provide a safe and sanitary experience for guests, staff, and actors. In addition to enhanced daily cleaning procedures, staff and scare actors will clean with hospital-grade cleaning agents and sanitize the entire ship throughout the duration of the attraction, including all high-touch surfaces such as ladders, railings, and countertops. Scare actors are required to wear face coverings or remain physically distant. All actors and staff will undergo a health screening including temperature check each night. CDC best practices will be observed and continuously monitored, and guests may be required to wear face coverings while inside the attraction; however, full face coverings, decorative Halloween masks, and costumes are not allowed. Group size is limited to eight at a time. UNDead in the Water is a timed-entry attraction and "cattle-call" crowding inside the ship will not be allowed.
Admission is $15-$20/adults; $13-$18/military, veterans and first responders. To purchase tickets, visit www.undeadinthewater.com/calendar-and-buy-tickets and for more information, visit www.undeadinthewater.com or call 813-228-8766. Capacity is limited and advance ticket purchase will be required for specific time slots.