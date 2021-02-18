The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Flora & Ulysses’
- Genre: Fantasy, adventure and family
- Cast: Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Danny Pudi, Kate Micucci, and Bobby Moynihan
- Director: Lena Khan
- Rated: PG
Disney's “Flora & Ulysses” is a comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated.
After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life — and her outlook —forever.
The film will be released Feb. 19 on Disney+.
‘I Care a Lot’
- Genre: Dark comedy and thriller
- Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, and Dianne Wiest
- Director: J Blakeson
- Rated: R
Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means.
It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair, nor square.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 19 on Netflix.
‘Silk Road’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, Paul Walter Hauser and Alexandra Shipp
- Director: Tiller Russell
- Rated: R
Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the world wide web.
Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 19 by Lionsgate.
‘Test Pattern’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean, and Drew Fuller
- Director: Shatara Michelle Ford
- Not rated
Part psychological horror, part realist drama, this exhilarating debut feature from Shatara Michelle Ford is set against the backdrop of national discussions around inequitable health care and policing, the #metoo movement, and race in America.
“Test Pattern” follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. Their story reveals the systemic injustices and social conditioning women face when navigating sex and consent within the American patriarchy. Winner of top prizes at the BlackStar and New Orleans Film Festivals, this gripping social thriller offers a unique exploration of institutional racism and sexism from a Black female point of view.
Content warning: This film includes a depiction of sexual assault.
The film will be released Feb. 19 in virtual cinemas by Kino Lorber.
‘Body Brokers’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Jack Kilmer, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jessica Rothe, Alice Englert, Peter Greene, Frank Grillo, and Melissa Leo
- Director: John Swab
- Rated: R
Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood brings them to Los Angeles for drug treatment. Utah appears to find sobriety with the help of treatment center shrink, Dr. White, and tech turned love interest, May. They soon learn that drug treatment is but a cover for a predatory business, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts.
The film is set to be released in select theaters Feb. 19 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Violent Heart’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jovan Adepo, Grace Van Patten, Lukas Haas, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Cress Williams, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Mary J. Blige
- Director: Kerem Sanga
- Not rated
Fifteen years after the murder of his older sister, 24-year-old Daniel finds himself falling for Cassie, an outgoing high school senior, in this Romeo & Juliet-style thriller set in the American heartland.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 19 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Blithe Spirit’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michele Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards
- Director: Edward Hall
- Rated: PG-13
Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) suffers from terrible writer’s block and is struggling to finish his first screenplay.
His picture-perfect new wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focused so they can fulfill her dream of leaving London for Hollywood. Charles’ quest for inspiration leads him to invite the eccentric mystic Madame Acarti (Judi Dench) to perform a séance in his home. He gets more than he bargained for when Madame Acarti inadvertently summons the spirit of his first wife: the brilliant and fiery Elvira (Leslie Mann).
Ready to pick up her life right where she left off, Elvira is shocked to discover the prim and proper Ruth is now married to her husband and running her household. Charles finds himself stuck between his two wives and their increasingly over-the-top attempts to outdo one another in this lethally hilarious comedy.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 19 by IFC Films.