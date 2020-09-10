The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Bernadette Peters, Arturo Castro, and Suki Waterhouse
- Director: Natalie Krinsky
- Rated: PG-13
What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in?
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create the Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on Sept. 11.
‘Range Runners’
- Genre: Suspense thriller
- Cast: Celeste M. Cooper, Sean Patrick Leonard, Michael B. Woods, Tiffany Renee Johnson, and Sarah Charipar
- Director: Philip S. Plowden
- Not rated
A woman hiking an isolated trail runs into trouble when her pack is hijacked by two men hiding out in the woods, desperate and on the run. Now, stranded and left to fend for herself, she has a choice: crawl back to her normal life in defeat, or push forward and take back what was stolen from her.
“Range Runners” was released Sept. 8 via On Demand and DVD.
‘The Social Dilemma’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Kara Hayward, and Vincent Kartheiser
- Director: Jeff Orlowski
- Rated: PG-13
We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.
This film releases Sept. 9 on Netflix.
‘Rent-a-Pal’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Wil Wheaton, Kathleen Brady, Amy Rutledge, Jon Stevenson, and Brian Landis Folkins
- Director: Jon Stevenson
- Not rated
Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But, Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.
IFC Midnight will release the film Sept. 11 in theaters and via On Demand.
‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Carl McDowell, and Chris Wylde
- Director: McG
- Not rated
Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie — the only one who believes his story — and who also convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 on Netflix.
