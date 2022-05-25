MADEIRA BEACH — The event billed as “Florida’s only free-floating concert” is back for its third year, presenting a band lineup featuring both familiar faces and musical acts new to the event in “the sailboat graveyard” region of Boca Ciega Bay.
Mad Beach Boatstock 2022 will be presented Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Boca Ciega Bay, at latitude 27.808323, longitude -82.78409 (27 degrees 48 minutes north latitude and 82 degrees 47 minutes west longitude).
The event is completely free to anyone who wishes to come out via boat, canoe, kayak, paddleboard or even inflatable raft. The party will feature live performances by Aubrey Wollett; Have Gun, Will Travel; Fayroy; Stormbringer; and Johnny Mile and the Kilometers. DJ Rollin’ will keep the party going between sets.
Boatstock is the brainchild of founders Bob Burnett and Dustin Howard. During the extended shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the two envisioned a concert in the deeper waters of the bay that would allow attendees to stay in their own boats and socially distance while listening to music. Miraculously, they organized the inaugural event in 11 days — with practically no budget.
Because the first year proved so successful, Boatstock became an annual party. Burnett and Howard welcome Patti Suzette as the director of operations for 2021. With more planning time, a bigger budget, a list of sponsors and media coverage, last year’s event exceeded expectations.
The team expected to double the crowd size from 500 in 2020 to 1,000 in 2021. Imagine their surprise when 3,500 music fans arrived on the day of the event ready for a wild party.
“Boatstock was an absolute behemoth of an event last year and this year will only be bigger,” Suzette told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Guest attendance is an estimated 5,000, and we have been hard at work since October of 2021 to ensure that everything runs safely and smoothly for bands and guests.
“Brett and Bryan Burge with Edge Marine have been instrumental in the planning and execution each year and we would like to acknowledge all of their hard work making Boatstock possible for three years in a row. They are building a massive stage set-up this year and we simply couldn't do it without them!”
With such a massive surge in attendance last year, it’s not surprising that event is experiencing some growing pains. Organizers recognized the issues and have worked to fix the problems.
“Our sound system just wasn't set up to handle that many people and it was really hard to hear the music out of the float zone,” Suzette explained. “We decided that we needed to go much bigger for sound so we hired the sound engineers that do major shows like Reggae Rise-Up to completely amp-up the sound.”
Another issue event organizers faced was the lack of acoustics on the water.
“So this year we have partnered with Radio St. Pete, a Bluetooth app that boats can download and tune into the live show,” she said. “And it is still entirely free. We just ask the boats with big sound equipment to blare it out, so everyone gets the full Boatstock experience.”
While Boatstock is free to attend, it isn’t free to produce.
“We love that this is a free community event, but it is certainly not cheap to put on,” Suzette said. “We have wonderful sponsors this year that cover the major costs, but if people would like to support our grass-roots efforts we do accept donations with the Boatstock Venmo (@boatstock).”
All Venmo donations goes toward paying the bands.
This year’s band lineup includes a performance from Aubrey Wollett, a singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Wollett also kicked off last year’s Boatstock.
Wollett has been touring throughout the United States and has opened for country music artists such as Tanya Tucker, Billy Currington, Hunter Hayes, Wynonna Judd, LoCash, and Carly Pearce. Her single “Saltwater Gypsy” premiered on CMT and won the 2019 Music Video of the Year for the International Singer Songwriter Association Awards. Her 2020 EP has a two hit singles, including “Beach Vibes” and “Better on a Beach,” which has won another ISSA Award. Both songs have hit No. 1 on the Trop Rock charts. More recently, Wollett released the single “Honest” in March
The music of Have Gun, Will Travel has been featured in a national Chevy TV commercial, as well as the PBS series “Roadtrip Nation,” CBS’s “The Good Wife,” Travel Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” and the Netflix series “The Ranch.” Their live performances have been described as rousing, rollicking, energetic and dynamic. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Matt Burke enthusiastically leads the band through a collection of songs that run the gamut from foot-stomping front-porch spirituals to strum-punk rave-ups, hill-country historicals and more.
Hailing from Indian Rocks Beach, FayRoy is named after a group of 1930s beach bungalows tucked behind the sea oats at the Eighth Avenue beach access where the band used to live. With a combination of reverb-drenched surf guitar and rock and roll delirium, their music is bred from endless summers spent in the ocean and late-night gatherings on the beach. Self-styled Florida surfin’ psych cowboys, FayRoy has toured extensively in promotion of their music and released a live surf album entitled “Lonely Summer.”
Headlining this year’s event will be legendary Tampa Bay area rockers Stormbringer.
For more than 20 years, Stormbringer has been delivering soaring lead vocals, crisp four-part harmonies, thunderous drums, dramatic keyboards and crunching guitars to concertgoers. The band has been tapped by some of the music industry’s biggest names to back them in concert because Stormbringer can perform rock hits with such spot-on accuracy and jaw dropping precision. The late Robby Steinhardt — rock violinist and singer best known for his work with the group Kansas — played countless shows with Stormbringer over the years. They have also served as the backup band for singers such as Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship, Joe Lynn Turner of Deep Purple and Rainbow, Jon Anderson and Alan White of Yes, Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult, and Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad.
The show will conclude with a performance by Johnny Mile and the Kilometers, playing a selection of ’60s and ’70s retro rock.
According to organizers, many Boatstock fans have suggested relocating the event to the sandbar near John’s Pass. Howard and Burnett chose to keep the event right where it’s been since the beginning: in the deeper waters of what is dubbed “the sailboat graveyard” of Boca Ciega Bay.
Although the need for social distancing is no longer a top priority, maintaining safety and delivering a high-quality event is their goal. For additional security, the Pinellas County Marine Patrol officers will be out with their boats during the event, making sure everything goes smoothly.
“The Boatstock team is a group of the most hardworking people I know,” Suzette said. “We all have jobs besides this, and all pull together to make sure this is the wildest, coolest, and safest event on the water.”
Suzette said the event founders are visionaries for dreaming up the first Boatstock and making it happen. As director of operations, she now handles the event organization and paperwork. Other team members include Bryan and Brett Burge with Edge Marine, who literally build the entire set-up; emcee John Senning from 102.5 the Bone; and the musical artists who bring so much energy the day of the event.
“We are so grateful for our entire team and the amazing bands that work with us,” Suzette said.
For information, visit www.madbeachboatstock.com.