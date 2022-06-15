Clearwater
• “The Mountaintop,” by Katori Hall, through June 19, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $23. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Creedence Clearwater Revival — Green River; Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Cemetery Club,” June 25-July 31, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Ringo Starr & the All-Starr Band, Sunday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Charley’s Aunt,” July 7-17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Ted Nugent, Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jon Lovitz, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty — Wildflower; Friday, July 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Firefall, Orleans, and Pure Prairie League, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Howard Jones, Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Men at Work and John Waite, Thursday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Buddy Guy and John Hiatt, Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Dire Straits — Brothers in Arms; Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trixie and Katya Love, Friday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Collective Soul and Switchfoot, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: U2 — The Joshua Tree; Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Spyro Gyro, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Arielle, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• “Torch Song,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, through June 19, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 in the lobby. Email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• Summer One Acts, July 14-24, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• Buckcherry, Friday, July 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Copper Piano: Dueling Piano Show, Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Rent,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Contemporary Smooth Jazz Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• Steve Simeone, Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Donna Summer and Barry White tribute, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Cher and Tom Jones tribute, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Ana Popović, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “A Skeptic and a Bruja,” by Rosa Fernandez, through June 19, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• KNEX with King Complex, Seth Campbell, and Badda Skat; Friday, June 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Jeremy Carter and James Suggs, Friday, June 17, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Dead Kennedys, Saturday, June 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• As I Lay Dying, Sunday, June 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Collie Buddz and Iya Terra, Thursday, June 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Leann Rimes, Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Michael Kelly, Friday, June 24, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Mike Super: Magic & Illusion; Saturday, June 25, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus, Saturday, June 25, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Wheeler Walker Jr., Sunday, June 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Dutchman” by LeRoi Jones and Amiri Baraka, June 29 through July 31, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• WAHH World Fusion Band, Saturday, July 2, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Ona Kirei, Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Suzanne Westenhoefer, Sunday, July 10, 4 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Purity Ring, Sunday, July 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Mountain Goats, Monday, July 11, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Celeste Barber, Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Nate Najar and Friends, Thursday, July 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Blackberry Smoke, Friday, July 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Alastair Greene, Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Banks, Saturday, July 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• A Night of Classic Burlesque, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Hanson, Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Steely Dan, Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $76. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup, Friday, July 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Damon Fowler and Friends, Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• “The Agitators,” by Mat Smart, July 29 through Aug. 28, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Boho Sideshow and Dean Johanesen & the 24 Men, Saturday, July 30, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Daryl Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $63 plus service fee. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Jeremy Carter’s Rubber Band, Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Chase Atlantic, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Eric Darius, Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Paw Patrol Live, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Josh A., Friday, Aug. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Movies with Matthew: “The Neverending Story,” Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• The Prince Experience, Friday, Aug. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Frank McComb, Theo Valentin, and Fred Johnson: A Tribute to Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack; Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• UB40, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Oliver Tree, Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Michael Franti and Spearhead, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, Sept. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Parker McCollum, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer; Sept. 7 through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• The Simon Lasky Group, Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Built to Spill, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• PUP, Friday, Sept. 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Testament, Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $43 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Architects, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sabrina Claudio, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Tampa
• “The Wedding Singer,” music by Matthew Sklar, book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, lyrics by Chad Beguelin; through July 2, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Keith Urban, Friday, June 17, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Starset, Friday, June 17, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy, Saturday, June 18, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Connells, Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
• Arts Legacy Remix: Juneteenth Commemoration; Sunday, June 19, 7:30 p.m., on the Riverwalk Stage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Admission is free but reservations are required. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Joe Jackson, Tuesday, June 21, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Opera Tampa: Out Loud, June 24-26, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Train, Saturday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Latraia Savage: Remembering Whitney; Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $46.21. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Rupi Kaur, Monday, June 27, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $48. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine; Tuesday, June 28, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Masked Singer Live, Wednesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Steve Miller Band, Thursday, June 30, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $115. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Dude Perfect, Friday, July 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sunday, July 10, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $120. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Animals Out of Paper” by Rajiv Joseph, July 13-Aug. 7, in Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Coheed and Cambria, Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Nunsense: A-Men,” July 13-Aug. 7, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The 2022 One Act Festival, July 15-23, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Joanna Connor, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
• Chris Tucker, Sunday, July 17, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Big Time Rush, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer; Sunday, July 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Odd Couple — Female Version,” by Neil Simon, Aug. 5-20, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• A.R. Rahman, Thursday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Why Don’t We, Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert; Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jack Johnson, Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Dierks Bentley, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Black Keys, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Damien Escobar, Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Trick Daddy featuring CeeLo Green, Trina, Juvenile and more; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• $uicideboy$, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Avenue Q,” Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• OneRepublic, Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Ghost, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Amy Schumer, Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Deicide, Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $68. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Lost ’80s Live featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, and The English Beat; Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Mission UK, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $67. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• No Limit, Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alicia Keys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Daniel Habif, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61.49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tauren Wells, Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Matt Fraser, Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Foreigner, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” through June 19, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20 for Tarpon Arts members and $23 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” July 22-31, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $32 for Tarpon Arts members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Wesley Chapel
• Steve White, June 16-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike Speenberg, June 23-26, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike Feeney, July 21-24, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jeff Shaw, Aug. 18-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 1-4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Donnie Baker, Sept. 16-17, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
To submit arts and entertainment events, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.