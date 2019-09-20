ST. PETERSBURG — Deep Purple will perform Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $59.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The band — comprised of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey — are currently on the road for “The Long Goodbye Tour” which includes more than 25 dates across North America. The tour kicked off Sept. 3 in Riverside, California.
Deep Purple has helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas to keep their sound fresh and attract new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band’s inception. Purple has toured globally since forming in 1968 with little rest. The band recently partnered with fellow hard rockers Judas Priest for a series of concerts in Canada and the United States, visiting 25 cities.
Purple has stayed true to its musical roots, taking from an eclectic mix of styles to create a distinctive sound that defines the band today, but which in turn, has created a legacy that very few bands could ever hope to replicate. The band has written and produced so many “classic” songs that its audience ranges widely in age and background, something the band has embraced and caters to with its concert set lists.
Having sold more than 100 million albums and filled global arenas for decades, it’s little wonder respected British radio station Planet Rock named the group the Fifth Most Influential Band Ever, while VH1 ranked them No. 22 on its Greatest Artists of Hard Rock list. Additionally, Deep Purple was given the Legend Award at the 2008 World Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Deep Purple formed in 1968. That year, the band released their debut album, “Shades of Deep Purple,” as well as the follow-up “The Book of Taliesyn.” Both albums feature a mix of original songs and covers.
“Deep Purple,” the band’s third album, mixed elements of progressive rock, hard rock and psychedelic rock and featured a darker tone.
In 1970, the band released “Deep Purple in Rock,” the first album to feature what become known as the Mark II lineup, with Gillan, Glover, Paice, Ritchie Blackmore and Jon Lord. It proved to be a breakthrough album for the band, reaching No. 4 in the UK and remaining on the charts for months.
The band continued to release chart-toppers in the 1970s including “Fireball” (1971), “Machine Head” (1972), “Who Do We Think We Are” (1973) and “Burn” (1974).
In 1984, Deep Purple released “Perfect Strangers,” their 11th studio album. It marked a return of the Mark II lineup and was the band’s most successful album, reaching No. 5 in the UK charts and No. 17 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. The album featured the singles “Perfect Strangers” and “Knocking at Your Back Door.”