ST. PETERSBURG — Sabrina Claudio will perform Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Following the May release of her new album, “Based on a Feeling” via Atlantic Records, as well as the music video for track “Don’t Make Me Wait,” platinum-selling Puerto Rican-Cuban songstress Claudio announced her “Based on a Feeling” global tour. The 38-show run across North America and Europe is being produced by Live Nation.
The North American leg of the tour kicked off Aug. 25 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, and is making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on Oct. 21.
Claudio projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in “Based on a Feeling.” The album features production by Stint and Blue Rondo on “Better Version,” Jonah Christian and Sad Money on “Put On Repeat,” as well as Jeff Gitty, Roy Lenzo, and German to name a few. It also sees Claudio take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman.
“Based on a Feeling” is the first dose of new music from Claudio since her 2020 holiday album “Christmas Blues,” an eight-song collection highlighted by her favorite holiday tracks with features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.
Claudio knows exactly what she wants.
After a series of acclaimed projects, sold out headline tours, and 2 billion streams, Claudio confidently followed her own path. Materializing with a D.I.Y. take on alternative R&B, she started to attract the attention of audiences with her 2016 debut EP, “Confidently Lost.”
On its heels, the full-length “About Time” yielded the gold-certified “Belong to You” featuring 6LACK, while 2018’s “No Rain, No Flowers” maintained her momentum as she sold out its accompanying headline tour.
In 2019, Claudio reached new heights with “Truth Is.” Closing out 2020, Claudio unwrapped “Christmas Blues,” reimagining the holidays through a sexy prism.
In 2021, Claudio sold out an extended vinyl reissue of her debut album “About Time,” twice. She’s performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in addition to gracing the bills of Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful.