Murray Theatre turns 20
CLEARWATER — The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since its opening in 2003, the theater has helped support Ruth Eckerd Hall’s mission to change lives through the performing arts.
The Murray Theatre, which seats 185 people, originally opened its doors on Jan. 31, 2003, as an education expansion of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. As part of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Expanding the Experience renovation in 2015, the Murray Theatre completed a $1.5 million renovation which included a new ticket office, lobby, bar area and upgrades in lighting and sound.
The performance space was named in honor of community philanthropists Ray and Nancy Murray who supported county-wide arts programming. As part of technical theater training, the space doubles as a learning lab for lighting, set design and stage management. Theater students at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts have performed award-winning musicals on the Murray stage, including “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
“Ray and Nancy Murray were not only generous supporters of Ruth Eckerd Hall” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “They were committed to educational opportunities in the arts for young people. We are honored to have their portrait overlooking the colorful Murray Theatre lobby where our students gather to learn and perform.”
“The true gift of the Murray Theatre is the versatility of the space,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Marcia P. Hoffman vice president and chief education and community engagement officer. “At any given moment it serves as a classroom, rehearsal hall, technical theater studio, learning lab or performance platform — always alive with energy! We are so grateful that our students, and this community, have such a unique venue where they can experience and explore the arts.”
The Murray Theatre stage has presented a wide variety of performances, from Off-Broadways shows to intimate acoustic performances, to stand-up comedians, as well as private events. The Murray Theatre is also home to the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts drama performances, The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performances, rehearsals and performance arts classes.
PSTA announces call to artists
ST. PETERSUBERG — For the second year in a row, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting a month-long contest to design a bus wrap that encapsulates Juneteenth, commemorating the holiday of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
The winning artwork will debut as a completed bus wrap no later than June 19, 2023, as part of PSTA’s celebration of Juneteenth.
“Last year’s winning design was exquisite, so we are ecstatic to host another successful contest celebrating Juneteenth,” said Brad Miller, PSTA chief executive officer. “Art is a beautiful form of expression, and we are looking forward to seeing the variety of artworks that are submitted.”
Entries must be received via email to marketing@psta.net no later than Feb. 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The entry form and complete list of guidelines can be found online at psta.net/contest/. The winning artist will also receive a $1,000 prize.
“We hope that by bringing this art to life on a moving billboard, people will be able to honor the impact that the African American community has had on the progress of equality in the public transportation industry,” added Miller.
Palladium welcomes One City Chorus
ST. PETERSBURG — As part of the St. Petersburg Celebration of the Arts, One City Chorus will present “Songs of Hope, Justice and Freedom” on Sunday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., at The Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
General admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Children 16 and younger will be admitted for free. Visit mypalladium.org.
One City Chorus seeks to make the world a better place by singing songs about social justice, civil rights, diversity and equality. Their performances have been described as “joyous, uplifting and beautifully sung” by Creative Loafing, who honored them with a Best of the Bay Award for “Best Voices Raised Together in Song.”
The chorus is conducted by founder Jon Arterton, who received a master's degree from The New England Conservatory of Music.
One City Chorus will be joined by special guest Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota. The vocal ensemble is conducted by Christopher Romeo, known to area audiences for roles with St. Petersburg Opera and Tampa Opera.
Downtown art walk set
CLEARWATER — The Downtown Clearwater Art Walk is offered third Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The next walks will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. Participants meet their guide at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall at 112 S. Osceola Ave. Free parking is available in the Old City Hall parking lot. The docent-led walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas.
Attendees will stroll through downtown Clearwater while learning about the city's vibrant public art scene. During the hour long walk, participants will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tours are organized by the Clearwater Arts Alliance.
Tickets are for the Downtown Clearwater Art Walk are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For information about the organization, visit www.clearwaterartsalliance.org or email info@clearwaterartsalliance.org.
Festival celebrates Lealman community
ST. PETERSBURG — The Lealman Honey & Arts Festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Raymond H. Neri Community Park, 4303 43rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Organized by the Lealman Engagement Events Committee, this free family-friendly festival will feature local honey and beekeepers selling their wares, craft vendors, food trucks, live music, live chainsaw art, glass blowing, and craft beer and wine. The entertainment lineup will include performances by the Black Honkeys, La Lucha and Pink Streets.
Lealman, an unincorporated neighborhood in central Pinellas County is home to more than 30,000 residents.
“Coming together to celebrate the rich history of Lealman has been a dream of mine,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice. “The Honey and Arts Festival represents the dedication of many in the community working together to transform Lealman into a vibrant destination, a place where people can live, work, and play.”
“Partners have been rebuilding and revitalizing Lealman since 2013,” said Steve Cleveland, president and CEO of the Florida Dream Center. “It is amazing to see the group get together to bring festivals and culture to the Lealman community.”
“Events build a community,” said Neil Brickfield, executive director of the Pinellas County Housing Authority. “We are a community in Lealman that doesn’t have a lot of events, and it falls on some of us to say why? And if we want it to improve, we have to take action. I’m proud to be part of this committee, and I’m excited to see the joy on Lealman residents’ faces as they take part in these activities.”
For an event map and more details, visit www.facebook.com/events/raymond-h-neri-community-park/lealman-honey-arts-festival/795865991438663/.
St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival set
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Admission is free.
The ninth annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will showcase original artwork by more than 100 artisans from throughout Florida and across the United States. Together, these artisans will create an outdoor gallery of original and handmade art from works in painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, mixed media, fiber art, and much more.
For information, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.
Art & Seafood on the Waterfront returns
SAFETY HARBOR — Art & Seafood on the Waterfront will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.
The event is celebrating its fifth year by adding more fun and food. A crab cake contest, new kids’ area, upgraded VIP experience and an after-festival waterfront clean-up will be included in this year’s event. Event hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"Our goal continues to be to provide an upscale art and food experience for our attendees while showing them that Safety Harbor is an amazing place to live and work,” said Susan Petersen, Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce president. “We are committed to providing a safe and fun event.”
The event will include a juried art show with artists from across the country and the food court area featuring the area’s finest seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with Greg Billings Band and the Petty Experience playing Saturday night and Selwyn Birchwood to play Sunday afternoon.
Approximately 50 artists from around the country will be on hand to display and sell their works. The art will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, and jewelry. There will be a juried selection of artists and cash prize awards to the top judged entries presented on Saturday.
Restaurants and food trucks include Frenchy’s, Barfly, Clearsky, Got Lobstah, Broke N Bored, Mediterranean Corner Seafood and Grill, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, and many other local favorites. A Crab Cake Off contest will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, with local celebrities judging the entries. The winner will receive a recognition ribbon and bragging rights at the festival.
This year, the VIP experience presented by DripTide Wellness includes a lounge area, games, grilled surf and turf, unlimited beverages and much more. Admission to the event is free, but VIP tickets are $75 per day. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood/ for more details, to purchase VIP tickets, and event updates.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.