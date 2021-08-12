Dunedin Music Society hosts multiple ensembles
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Music Society accommodates those who want to experience live music in person, as well as those who are more comfortable meeting in smaller groups.
Unable to sufficiently cater to the wide variety of music-making demands throughout Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and now Manatee counties with just one local band, the DMS now hosts multiple ensembles to help people break down the barriers of “tribal” stereotypes. The flagship ensemble, the Dunedin Concert Band, helps advanced woodwind, brass and percussion players challenge themselves, whereas the Pinellas Community Players gives proficient performers a chance to play, too.
The Rhythm Kings Jazz Orchestra and a chamber ensemble are high-quality professional groups providing both serious and dance-like entertainment, and the new Novice Adult Band and Novice Adult Strings help beginning and returning instrumentalists nourish their passions. The Florida Symphonic Winds will represent our local music community in Europe next year, and there is also a new homeschool orchestra in North Pinellas for students under 18.
“As someone who has been involved with classical, theater and choral music for most of my life, I picked up an instrument new to me, the cello, from scratch in 2018 and was thrilled to be welcomed into the Pinellas Community Players this year,” said Melissa Brown. “The enthusiasm and encouragement with which they received me, even after this horrible pandemic year, to play music with a group of adult peers at my level, was an invaluable experience.”
No matter your social identifiers, you can help make our world a better place by sharing your music together with people from other circles of influence. Players and students of orchestral and band instruments are strongly encouraged to pick up where they left off and join a Dunedin Music Society ensemble this fall.
For information, visit dunedinmusicsociety.org or call 727-800-3727.
Spirit of Woodstock returns to Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — The third annual Spirit of Woodstock will run Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15, at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville.
Ticket prices vary by day. Weekend passes also are available. Tickets do not include camping. Camping is optional. For information, visit spiritofwoodstock.org.
Set in the rolling hills of Brooksville on the Hernando/Pasco county line, the Spirit of Woodstock music festival is a camping-optional experience featuring three days of live performances. With over 80 acres of oak trees, creek and lake, the rustic and gorgeous Sertoma Youth Ranch, which hosts the festival, has over 200 water/electric sites with 30-amp service, permanent bathhouse with restrooms, showers and dump station. Campfires are allowed and the park is pet friendly. The covered stage and seating area lends itself to an intimate gathering of like-minded music lovers with large dance area. There will be a fantastic array of food and merchandise vendors on site all weekend.
The 2021 festival lineup will feature performances by Dockta D Band, Soul2Earth, Deb & the Dynamics, Wendy Rich Band, the String Assassins, TC Carr & Bolts of Blue, Yesterdayze, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Russ Bowers Isn’t Dead Yet, the 2PM Band, 1969 Band and Moonflower.
For information, visit spiritofwoodstock.org.
Santana tribute band headed to Carrollwood
CARROLLWOOD — Moonflower, a Carlos Santana tribute band, will perform Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m., in the main theater of the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for general admission. The concert also can be viewed online for and $10. For information, visit carrollwoodcenter.org.
Moonflower features the sound, feelings, and excitement of Santana’s music.
Moonflower is comprised of lifelong and devoted fans of Carlos Santana that take pride in performing these great Santana songs to perfection, with the look and feel of this great music. The 5-piece band features incredible percussion, great guitar playing and keyboards. Vocals are strong, including Spanish lyrics.
Jazz Directions to perform Aug. 20
CARROLLWOOD — Jazz with Jim, a monthly concert hosted by Jim Burge, will take place Friday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., in the main theater of the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $13 for members and $18 for general admission. The concert also can be viewed online for and $10. For more information, visit carrollwoodcenter.org.
The concert features Jazz Directions, comprised of Burge on saxophone and flute; Ron Delp on keyboards; Jeff Hanson on drums; and Mike Ruven on bass.
This month, the band welcomes back guest trumpet player Tom Ziegelhofer, a former educator who is currently the jazz outreach artist and private trumpet instructor for three of the local high schools in the Tampa Bay area. Ziegelhofer has performed with Tony Bennett, Andy Williams, Nell Carter, Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, and Connie Stevens, just to name a few. He has also opened for Miami Sound Machine and Basia. He was a founding member of Baytown Brass and also performed with The Jazz Cellar Underground Orchestra. He currently performs with Late Night Brass, a high-energy 10-piece group that does covers from Chicago, Tower of Power, Blood Sweat and Tears, Gloria Estefan, Incognito, and many more.
The center is following the county's COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required for anyone 5 and older.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The next St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk will be presented Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District, Uptown Arts District and downtown Waterfront District unite once a month for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk. More than 45 studios and galleries and some 200 artists of all disciplines participate in the monthly event. For a listing and map of participating galleries and studios, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/artwalk. Attendees can choose one district to park and walk or hop around to different venues. Visit the Waterfront District galleries by using the free Downtown Looper, which will run every 15 minutes.
Many of the ArtWalk studios and galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions during ArtWalk.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance coordinates the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk with the EDGE District, the Grand Central District, Uptown Arts District and the Warehouse Arts District associations. ArtWalk is a St. Petersburg Arts Alliance economic strategy to develop small businesses. Shop local! Join us in advocating for the arts, facilitating the growth of our arts community and driving arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg.
DFAC cancels party; wearable ART pop-up exhibit set to open
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center is still waiting for wearable ART 16 — originally scheduled for August 2020 — to happen. With the continuing pandemic, the full event isn’t likely to take place before 2022.
In the interim, the center will stage a pop-up exhibit to make the wait more bearable. “REBIRTHday Suits + Seers,” the wearable ART pop-up exhibit, will open Monday, Aug. 16, in the Douglas-Whitley Gallery at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, a previously scheduled “Re-BIRTHday Party” that was to be held in conjunction with the pop-up exhibit has been canceled.
“As the Dunedin Fine Art Center has done since the start of the pandemic, we are putting the health and safety of our entire community at the forefront,” said Ken Hannon in an Aug. 3 email notification. “That means that we have canceled the live RE-BIRTHday Party we had previously announced.”
In planning for its upcoming “RE-BIRTHday” exhibit and video, the DFAC is tipping its hat to the origins of the venerable “wearable ART” fashion show that premiered in the summer of 2005 by bringing it back within the walls of DFAC itself. Since those original days when overflow crowds muscled their way into DFAC’s atrium to catch a glimpse of such artist/designers as Nancy Cervenka, Carly Champagne, Rogerio Martins, Ivanka Ska, Frank Strunk III, and Aimee Trachtenberg, DFAC’s wearable ART Fashion Show has grown into an auditorium-filling summer staple of international repute. The pop-up exhibit runs through Friday, Aug. 27.
DFAC still aims to host the WA16 “Sweet Sixteen” iteration of this art and fashion mash-up in 2022.
For more information, visit www.dfac.org or call 727-298-3322.
‘Music of Meat Loaf’ concert moved to Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — A concert featuring the music of Meat Loaf performed by his official band Neverland Express and Caleb Johnson, winner of “American Idol,” has been moved from Ruth Eckerd Hall to the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni spanning the history of the Meat Loaf legacy. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In addition to a No. 1 album and touring with some of the biggest names in rock, Johnson is the winner of “American Idol” season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to such classics as “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love” while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. The show is presented by Grammy Award winner Meat Loaf and produced by his musical director/guitarist/record producer Paul Crook.
Randy Rainbow show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall announces that due to a scheduling conflict, the Randy Rainbow performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall set for Friday, Aug. 27, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $38.75, are on sale now.
The Emmy nominated producer, actor, singer, and show-stopping performer’s show will feature his classic parodies and new hits, and some surprises in his inimitable style.
Rainbow is an American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist best known for his popular YouTube series, “The Randy Rainbow Show.” His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People and Entertainment Weekly.
Enchant Christmas to return to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay residents will be captivated once again this holiday season as Enchant Christmas, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, will return to the area. Enchant Christmas will run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.
For information, include available dates and ticket prices, visit EnchantChristmas.com.
Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present “The Mischievous Elf,” the second in a series of five fascinating adventures.
Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas. The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market and meeting the Big Man himself — all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen, all at Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to Tampa Bay this year," said Kevin Johnston, founder and chief executive of Enchant. "Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way.”
Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:
• The Christmas Light Maze — “The Mischievous Elf” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.
• Christmas Market — Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.
• Star Experiences — Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for holiday parties.
• Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus — Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.
• Food and Beverage — Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.
• Ice-Skating Trail — Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.
• Magical Night Sky — This incredible recreation of a North Pole night animates thousands of synchronized lights shimmering and dancing across the stadium dome in a captivating display, providing more even magic and with extended hours on select days.
For information, visit EnchantChristmas.com and subscribe.