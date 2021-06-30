TAMPA — Rock band Sugar Ray will perform Thursday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $45, are available through Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Sugar Ray is co-founded by Mark McGrath, vocals, and Rodney Sheppard, lead guitar, and embodies the endless summer of popular music and culture.
In 1994, “Lemonade & Brownies” took the guys around the world and earned cult classic status for its frenetic and unpredictable hybrid. It set the stage for “Floored” in 1997. The latter’s immortal lead single “Fly” — featuring Super Cat — made them a household name.
Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer David Kahne, “Floored” earned the band’s first gold plaque and eventually went double-platinum. Two years later, “14:59” bowed in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200, went triple-platinum, and gave fans the singles “Someday,” “Falls Apart,” and the band’s second No. 1, “Every Morning.” In 2001, Sugar Ray crashed the Top 200 at No. 6 as “When It’s Over” staked out a spot on the charts. It added another platinum plaque to the wall.
Enjoying a renaissance, Sugar Ray headlined the “Under the Sun Tour” from 2013 through 2015. They inked a deal with BMG in 2019 and dropped their seventh full-length album, “Lil Yachty.”