The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘Dangerous Lies’
- Genre: Thriller and mystery
- Cast: Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, Elliott Gould, and Camila Mendes
- Director: Michael Scott
- Not rated
After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves.
“Dangerous Lies” debuts April 30 on Netflix.
‘Dreamkatcher’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Lin Shaye, Henry Thomas, Radha Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jules Wilcox, and Joseph Bishara
- Director: Kerry Harris
- Rated: R
The film follows a Manhattan therapist who goes on a vacation upstate with her boyfriend and his son who his haunted by nightmares of his dead mother. However, once the boyfriend is called back into the city for an emergency, she is left to care for the son as the two encounter a mysterious neighbor in the nearby woods.
“Dreamkatcher” will debut on digital platforms, VOD and DVD April 28.
‘The Wretched’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Zarah Mahler, Madelyn Stunenkel, Azie Tesfai, and Jamison Jones
- Directors: Brett Pierce and Drew Pierce
- Not rated
Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline.
The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken a hold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence.
Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.
Chilling and suspenseful, “The Wretched” offers a modern update to the retro young hero’s mission like that of “The Goonies,” and promises to make viewers wary of every dark corner they encounter after witnessing its terrifying tale.
IFC Midnight will release “The Wretched” May 1.
‘All Day and a Night’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Director: Joe Robert Cole
- Rated: R
As soft-spoken Jahkor (Ashton Sanders) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences.
Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable.
“All Day and a Night” hits Netflix May 1.