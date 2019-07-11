Royal Affair Tour

As part of the Royal Affair Tour, drummer Carl Palmer will present his ELP Legacy tribute as well as perform with Asia July 12 at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

• Royal Affair Tour, featuring Yes, Asia, John Lodge and Carl Palmer’s ELP; Friday, July 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• “Young Frankenstein,” July 12-21, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.

• Dave Koz & Friends, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $37. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Dunedin Orange Festival, Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Edgewater Park, 51 Main St., Dunedin. Admission is free. For information, visit www.dunedinorangefestival.com.

• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; July 13 through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

Clearwater

• “Dixie Swim Club,” by Jones, Hope and Wooten; through July 14, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

• Yes and Asia, Friday, July 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

St. Petersburg

• Intern John’s Revival, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

Tampa

• “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” through July 14, Carol Morsani Hall at Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, presented by Jobsite Theater; through Aug. 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Aerial Dragons: Hypnotica, July 13-14, 7 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Mary J. Blige & Nas, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

Tarpon Springs

• “The Dixie Swim Club,” July 12-21, at Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for Tarpon Arts members. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.

