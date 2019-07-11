Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Royal Affair Tour, featuring Yes, Asia, John Lodge and Carl Palmer’s ELP; Friday, July 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Young Frankenstein,” July 12-21, presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
• Dave Koz & Friends, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $37. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dunedin Orange Festival, Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Edgewater Park, 51 Main St., Dunedin. Admission is free. For information, visit www.dunedinorangefestival.com.
• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; July 13 through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Dixie Swim Club,” by Jones, Hope and Wooten; through July 14, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Yes and Asia, Friday, July 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• Intern John’s Revival, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” through July 14, Carol Morsani Hall at Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, presented by Jobsite Theater; through Aug. 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Aerial Dragons: Hypnotica, July 13-14, 7 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Mary J. Blige & Nas, Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “The Dixie Swim Club,” July 12-21, at Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for Tarpon Arts members. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.