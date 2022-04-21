LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center will be celebrating blasts from the past with a pair of shows this week and next.
On Wednesday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m., the Center will host Tone-Loc & Tag Team.
Tone-Loc (born Anthony Smith) soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song “Wild Thing” a massive hit. The song was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was the second single smash, “Funky Cold Medina.”
Tag Team released their first single “Whoomp! (There It Is),” which spent 34 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, more than any other single in the rock era. It spent 16 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard sales charts.
Leading up to that show will be a performance by Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC on Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m.
The AC/DC tribute band features Tyler Melen's nonstop on-stage performance, replicating the Angus Young of the 1970s and ’80s; Bobby Lee Stamper's versatile vocals, mimicking Bon Scott and Brian Johnson; and a rhythm section made up of Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass.
Tickets are on sale at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.