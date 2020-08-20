CLEARWATER — Henry Paul, founding member of The Outlaws, and singer-songwriter Henry Gross will join forces for a special evening of vintage rock ‘n’ roll Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $160 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. A limited number of VIP tables will also be available and priced at $260, which includes an up-front reserved table for four, a charcuterie tray, tableside service and a limited edition signed show poster and a photo opportunity with the artists. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity. To make a reservation and for more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
These two legendary singer-songwriters and dear friends will present an evening of music and classic behind-the-scenes stories.
For Henry Paul and The Outlaws, it was always about the music. For 40 years, The Outlaws celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the Southern rock genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws – known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies – became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band’s first three albums – “The Outlaws,” “Lady in Waiting” and “Hurry Sundown” – featuring such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man.” The albums would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern rock era. Known as “the Florida Guitar Army” by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, The Eagles and The Rolling Stones.
At age 18, Henry Gross was a founding member of the rock ‘n’ roll revival group, Sha Na Na. He sang two songs on the group’s 1969 debut album – cover versions of The Earl’s “Remember Then” and the Little Richard classic “Long Tall Sally.” The group’s popularity soared after their legendary performance at the Woodstock Festival, where Gross was the youngest person to perform. In 1976, Gross released the single “Shannon,” which was a Top 10 hit on the singles chart.
For more information on current safety guidelines and to reserve a table, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.