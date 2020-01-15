CLEARWATER — The Kingston Trio appears Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
One of the most influential music groups to emerge from the 1950s, the Kingston Trio rose to become the undisputed kings of the acoustic folk music genre that exploded onto the American scene. Recently, the Kingston Trio received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, reserved only for a select few.
Fans of the legendary folk icons will re-discover their timeless music as the group marks their 60th anniversary performing many of the Trio’s best-loved songs.
All three current members — including Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Bob Haworth — have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group. Marvin is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Gorelangton, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Haworth has performed with the original trio for periods between 1985-2005 when Nick Reynolds was unable to tour. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture — and the top of the music charts. They’ll likely perform such timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.”
Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and the Avett Brothers, the Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.
The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era’s pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of “Tom Dooley,” which sold over three million copies as a single.
The trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot. Four of the group’s LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard’s cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a No. 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most No. 1 albums, most consecutive No. 1 albums, and most Top 10 albums.
For more information on the Kingston Trio, visit www.officialkingstontrio.org.