SARASOTA — The Van Wezel has announced a number of rescheduled event dates and cancellations of select performances in light of the situation surrounding COVID-19.
Following is a current list of changes to Van Wezel’s schedule:
• An American in Paris, March 16 — Canceled
• The Choir of Man, March 17 — New date is Jan. 28, 2021
• John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell: A Tribute to Nat King Cole and the Ladies of Song, March 18 — Canceled; the theater hopes to reschedule their performance when possible.
• America, March 19 — New date to be announced
• Harry Connick Jr. True Love: An Intimate Performance, March 20 — Canceled
• Itzhak Perlman in Recital, March 21 — New date is March 8, 2021
• An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee, March 22 — New date is Jan. 31, 2021
• Up, Up and Away starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., March 24 — Canceled; The theater hopes to reschedule their performance when possible.
• An Evening with Bruce Hornsby, March 29 — New date is Nov. 17
• The Pointer Sisters, April 2 — Canceled; the theater hopes to reschedule their performance when possible.
• Jackie Evancho, April 3 — Canceled; the theater hopes to reschedule her performance when possible.
• Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight, April 10 — New date is Jan. 16, 2021
• Reza: Edge of Illusion, April 11 — New date is Jan. 25, 2021
• Johnny Mathis — The Voice of Romance Tour, April 16 — New date is April 14, 2021
• An Evening with Chris Botti, April 19 — New date is March 14, 2021
• A Bronx Tale, April 21-22 — Canceled
• Brian Culbertson, April 23 — Canceled
• Come from Away, April 28-May 3 — Still as scheduled
• One Night of Queen, May 6 — New date is May 15, 2021
• The Bachelor Live On Stage, May 7 — Canceled
The Van Wezel’s Box Office will follow up with patrons directly affected by these changes.
Patrons who wish to attend performances with a confirmed rescheduled date can keep their tickets for the future performance, which will be honored for the new date. For patrons affected by a cancellation or postponement, Van Wezel hopes they will consider donating the price of the ticket. This generous action will enable the hall to continue to deliver world class entertainment; bring arts-integrated learning to children, families and educators; and invest in the power of the human spirit.
For updates, visit www.VanWezel.org.