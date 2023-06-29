TARPON SPRINGS — American Craft Endeavors will host the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.
At this new, two-day summertime event, hand-made works of functional art will line the historic, Greek Sponge Docks. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Pets on leashes are welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation. The event is presented by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association.
Festivalgoers will be able to stroll along Dodecanese Boulevard as they discover one-of-a-kind restaurants, bakeries, boutiques, and shops that promise to provide a full day of activity and creativity for visitors of all ages.
St. Petersburg mixed media artist J.D. River is among those taking part in the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival. River has emerged as one of the most sought-after Florida artists of his genre. Beginning with his stunning, original wall art which featured richly colored paint, oils, acrylics and resins, his works have evolved to incorporate hand-battered copper sculptures. He has been working as a touring fine artist for more than a decade and looks forward to the relatively quieter summertime months where you can find him working away in his St. Petersburg studio on commissioned and new projects.
Based in Lutz, jewelry crafters Patrice Emery and her sisters are the owners of Jewels For You1, LLC. Patrice has been in real estate for over 21 years, and loves helping families in one of the most important decisions of a lifetime. She needed a hobby that would relax her and open her creative senses, which led to her unique, wearable creations. After friends all asked to purchase their own, she decided to create her own company.
Depending on her sister for overseeing quality control, it was natural to bring Pamela into the business as a partner. Pamela and Patrice now work together, both designing and customizing creative creations for their appreciative patrons.
Born and raised in New York City, visiting fine artist April Davis currently resides and works in her gallery and studio located in Jupiter. She finds artistic inspiration in the surrounding natural environment. Throughout her 40-year career, she continues to establish a unique perspective via panoramic landscapes and cityscapes. Davis holds a bachelor’s degree from Queens College and MFA from Indiana University in Bloomington. Her work has been exhibited in galleries, museums and private collections throughout the country.
Having become known for the impressive scale of her work as well as her power to bring out the beauty and tranquility of a specific scene, numerous cities — including South Miami, Jupiter, West Palm Beach and St. Petersburg — have commissioned Davis to create original poster images representing their area.
KP FireBowls began as a hobby in 2020 during the pandemic for mother-and-son duo, Karen and Paxton. After experiencing organic demand from friends and neighbors, KP Firebowls LLC formed as an official business. What started as a hobby has blossomed into a thriving little business for the pair.
You can often find Karen and Paxton traveling to festivals throughout the south or at their store in Bonita Springs. Each KP Fire Bowl is hand-poured and finished with your choice of glimmering fire glass. The fire bowls burn torch oil and do not require a gas line or disassembly when refilling.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota, and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.