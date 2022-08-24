TAMPA — Story of the Year will perform Friday, Sept. 2, at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
Hailing from St. Louis, Story of the Year hit the musical scene in 2003 with the release of “Page Avenue” on Maverick Records. But the band had been around long before that under alternative names, forming in 1995 as 67 North and the becoming Big Blue Monkey in 1998.
Story of the Year next released 2005's “In The Wake of Determination,” followed by “The Black Swan” in 2008 and “The Constant” in 2010. “The Constant” — the band’s second release with Epitaph Records — was written and recorded over a three-months period.
The short session allowed the band to capture these songs' inherent urgency without getting bogged down in the process.
"This was the fastest recording and writing experience for us ever and it was cool because we didn't overthink everything," said Dan Marsala, the band's vocalist. "Writing and recording ‘The Black Swan’ was a long, grueling process, and this time we wanted to do the opposite — just have fun, be spontaneous and make it exciting. And it worked out better. Everyone is so happy with the end product, and it was a great time."
The band’s most recent album, “Wolves,” was released in 2017. Story of the Year currently features Marsala, guitarist Ryan Phillips, bassist Adam "The Skull" Russell and drummer Josh Wills.
Special guests Hawthorne Heights and Escape the Fate will be the evening’s openings acts.