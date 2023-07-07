ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the next two additions to the Rays Summer Concert Series at Tropicana Field. The new concerts include country artist Lee Brice and a star-studded lineup of 1990s musical artists.
Following the conclusion of the 6:40 p.m. game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, Aug. 11, fans who choose to stay will be treated to a performance by Grammy-nominated country artist, Lee Brice. Following the late season game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:40 p.m., the Tampa Bay Rays will present the “I Love The 90s Tour” concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc and Rob Base. The Rays Summer Concert Series is presented by Bayfront Health, DEX Imaging, Spectrum, Tropicana and Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
"We are excited to be able to host two more performances in accordance with our highly successful Rays Summer Concert Series," said Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh. "We hope that fans will continue to enjoy the unique experience of seeing their favorite artists bring the energy to Tropicana Field."
Fans who wish to upgrade their experience and enjoy the concert from the field may do so by purchasing a field access wristband in advance at RaysBaseball.com/Concerts. Wristbands may only be purchased along with a valid game ticket.
One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Brice is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to No. 1, including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
The iconic Robert Van Winkle, aka “Vanilla Ice,” exploded on the Rap/Pop music scene in 1990-91, selling 10 million albums in four months and hitting No.1 on the Billboard charts with the chart-topping single “Ice Ice Baby.”
In 1988, Profile Records released Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s debut album “It Takes Two.” The title track became a massive single. The single and the album were certified platinum by the RIAA on June 12, 1989, and Dec. 28, 1989, respectively, and produced three Top 10 hits.
The Billboard Top 10 Songs chart for 1995 contains the following names: Coolio, TLC, Seal, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Madonna and Montell Jordan. “This Is How We Do It” was a breakout new jack swing song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and R&B charts for eight.
Tone Loc soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song “Wild Thing” — using a sample from Van Halen's “Jamie's Cryin” — a massive hit, winning Grammys and countless other awards.
The postgame concert will be produced by Ballpark Music.