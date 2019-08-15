Matinee Opera Players to kick off 2019-20 season
PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will perform Sunday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Matinee Opera Players will perform a show tune or two, a well-known popular song or two and arias, duets and scenes from a repertoire of well-known operas. The players showcase the work of composers such as Wagner, Mozart, Verdi and Puccini. This is the first performances of the 2019-20 season.
Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. There will be complimentary snacks at intermission as well as raffles and door prizes. For information, visit www.matineeoperaplayers.org.
Local author Kip Koelsch receives national recognition
DUNEDIN — The Annual 2019 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards recently recognized “Delphys Rising” by Kip Koelsch in the category of Horror/Suspense/Thriller as a silver medal winner.
Hosted by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association, this national award is open to books published between 2018 and 2019. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
“The FAPA President’s Book Award exists to promote excellence in the publishing industry by recognizing talented contemporary authors who put both heart and soul into their work. FAPA is proud to be a champion of authors and publishers going the extra mile to produce books of excellence in every aspect,” said Angelina Assanti, past president of FAPA.
“Delphys Rising” is a science fiction thriller and stand-alone sequel to Koelsch’s first award-winning novel, “Wendall’s Lullaby.”
“Over the years, many science fiction authors have written about the consequences of human contact and communication with extraterrestrials — invasion, colonization, the extermination of humanity,” Koelsch said in a press release. “But few writers have contemplated contact with an intelligent species already on earth — like dolphins. In ‘Delphys Rising,’ I explore that possibility.”
Medals were awarded at the annual FAPA President’s Book Awards Banquet held this year at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in the Disney Springs area of Lake Buena Vista.
Koelsch lives in Dunedin and is currently working on a third science fiction thriller, a historical fiction novella and a few science fiction short stories.