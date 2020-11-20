CLEARWATER — Steve Earle & The Dukes will perform Sunday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $34.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
On tour in support of “Ghosts of West Virginia,” his latest album release on New West Records, the Grammy Award-winner is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation.
“Ghosts of West Virginia” centers on the Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed 29 men in that state in 2010, making it one of the worst mining disasters in American history. Investigations revealed hundreds of safety violations as well as attempts to cover them up. The mine’s owners agreed to pay more than $200 million in criminal liabilities and the shut the mine down.
Earle is a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. Over the course of 20 studio albums, Earle has distinguished himself as a master storyteller and his songs have been recorded by a vast array of artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, the Pretenders and more.
Earle’s 1986 debut album, “Guitar Town,” is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre and subsequent releases like “The Revolution Starts … Now” (2004), “Washington Square Serenade” (2007) and “Townes” (2009) all received Grammy Awards.