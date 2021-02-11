Pablo Cruise Capitol Theatre show postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Pablo Cruise concert on Friday, March 19, at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $29, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
St. Pete City Theatre to stage ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre will present “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” running Feb. 12-19, at 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory, covering all important subjects: mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses and why we wear black. Written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, the play is based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman. This production will be directed by Stefanie Maiya Lehmann.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets cost $23 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children 10 and younger.
Limited seating is available for each performance. The audience will be socially distanced and face coverings are required. The show contains adult language and content. Parental discretion is advised.
For information, email office@SPCityTheatre.org, visit www.spcitytheatre.org or 727-866-1973.
Creative Clay debuts new virtual exhibit for February
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay will present “Timeline of an Artist,” February's virtual exhibit featuring the artwork of Carla L., Saturday, Feb. 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
Carla is from New York by way of Venezuela. She started coming to Creative Clay as a transition program student in 2009, and upon graduation, she joined the Community Arts Program. Carla is a motivated artist, intent on practicing her art techniques and expanding her talent to produce gallery-ready art.
“I like to do my own work. Whether it’s painting people, embroidering, writing a script, or doing clay, I like being independent,” she said.
Carla experiments in many different mediums. She joined a group of fiber artists in the studio and creates needlework of people such as baseball players and musicians. Sometimes she collaborates on needlework pieces sketched by a peer, which she stitches in a clean and even style, selecting the colors. Carla also works in ceramics, hand-building giraffes and other animals. Her acrylic paintings are often colorful portraits of celebrities and singers. One of her paintings was inspired by the St. Petersburg Opera’s production of “West Side Story.” It was purchased by a collector at the event opening. Carla’s line drawing of an owl was selected and used on printed greeting cards and T-shirts.
Her artwork appears in private collections and exhibits in the Tampa Bay area, as well as in the Good Folk Gallery at Creative Clay.
The virtual gallery also will include the artwork of many of Creative Clay’s member artists. The artists’ creativity is expressed in vibrant paintings, fiber art and mixed media. Portraits, nature, animals, interiors, and abstracts burst forth in color and rhythm. All artwork is for sale through our online gallery at creativeclay.org.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50 to 60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
For more information, visit www.creativeclay.org.
Florida Strawberry Festival tickets now on sale
PLANT CITY — Discounted admission tickets to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival are now on sale at participating Publix Super Market stores throughout Central Florida and online.
Tickets can be purchased through March 14 at select Publix Super Market stores and at www.flstrawberryfestival.com. Advance discounted admission tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6-12 years old. Children 5 years old and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.
"We look forward to working with Publix Super Market stores each year," said Paul Davis, Florida Strawberry Festival president. "Publix is a company that we greatly respect, and it is a privilege for us to partner with them in bringing this convenience to our guests."
More than 200 Publix stores throughout Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties will participate in selling admission tickets as well as promoting the festival to their customers.
"We're proud of our partnership with the Florida Strawberry Festival," said Brian West, Publix media and community relations manager. "Offering discounted tickets at Publix is a great way to help our customers celebrate and enjoy the Festival."
To see a list of participating stores, go to www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival's headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival is March 4 through March 14 in Plant City. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
Michael Feinstein concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Michael Feinstein concert on Monday, March 22, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored when America’s most honored cabaret artist returns to Clearwater on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
‘Almost, Maine’ production coming to Heritage Museum
TARPON SPRINGS — “Almost, Maine,” a play by John Cariani, will be presented March 5-20, at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Performances will be Fridays, March 5 and 12, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 6, 13 and 20, 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 7 and 14, 2 p.m. General admission is $20 a person for adults and $17 for Tarpon Arts members and students. Call 727-942-5605 or visit www.tarponarts.org.
In this magical series of vignettes, the cast welcomes audience members to Almost, Maine — a place so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. One cold, clear winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected, hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
The production will be directed by Michael Cote. Dominique Yarborough will serve as stage manager with Susan Dearden handling props and costumes. The cast includes Amy Lyn Howell, Michael Cote, Kristen Powell, John Sallustio, Jeffrey Waitkevich, MaryKay Cyrus, David Nisson and Gloria DeLuna.
Extra precautions are being taken to reduce health risks associated with COVID-19, including the following:
• Disinfection and sanitization of all general use and highly touched surfaces
• Hand sanitizer stations provided throughout the building
• Employees and volunteers trained on safety plan
• Employees and volunteers undergo a symptom check upon entry to building
If performances are postponed, rescheduled or canceled due to circumstances beyond the control of the event organizer, Tarpon Arts will offer exchanges, gift certificates or refunds.