CLEARWATER — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and six-time Grammy winner Van Morrison will perform Wednesday and Thursday, April 20-21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $98.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This will be Morrison’s first concert appearance in Clearwater since his three sold-out shows in 2017.
One of music’s true originals, Morrison is one of the most prolific recording artists and live performers of his era, with hit songs such as “Moondance,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Gloria,” “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven),” “Into the Mystic,” “Tupelo Honey,” “Crazy Love,” “Have I Told You Lately” and “Real, Real, Gone.” Yet there was never any suggestion that Morrison would ever rest on his laurels. His musical legacy continues with “Latest Record Project, Vol. I,” which was released last month.
With one of the most revered catalogues in music history and his unparalleled talents as composer, singer and performer, Morrison’s past achievements loom large. But, as throughout his career, that past informs his future achievements and still stirs excitement and anticipation.