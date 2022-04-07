Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.