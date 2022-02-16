CLEARWATER — Multi-platinum rock band Daughtry will perform Thursday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Fronted by “American Idol” fifth season finalist Chris Daughtry, the band is on tour with special guests Tremonti and Lyell.
Daughtry is one of the most visible and consistent rock and roll torchbearers of the 21st century. Their self-titled debut album produced four Top 20 platinum-selling singles. It earned four Grammy nominations and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year. The album spawned the singles “It’s Not Over” and “Home,” both of which reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. “Leave This Town,” the band's second album, was released in July 2009 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In 2020, Daughtry released their newest single, “World on Fire,” which marked their return to their rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the United States.
As explosive as Mark Tremonti’s playing may be at times, he has quietly and rather unassumingly asserted himself as one of the most pure, precise, and prolific guitarists, songwriters, and frontmen of the modern era. With a Grammy, recognition at No. 1 on Guitar World's Top 20 Best Guitarists of the Decade, and 40 million units sold between Creed, Alter Bridge, and his namesake solo band Tremonti, he maintains a breakneck pace in terms of both studio output and live shows.