ST. PETERSBURG — Two grand pianos and five great boogie and blues artists will join forces in an award-winning lineup this month in St. Petersburg.
The 11th annual Boogie Woogie/Blues Piano Stomp will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $28. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
This year’s incarnation of the legendary Palladium event will feature Memphis-based Victor Wainwright; Rob Rio from Los Angeles; Key West pianist Barry Cuda, and St. Pete’s own Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues.
Wainright, a composer, producer, vocalist and award-winning piano player, is a high-octane, dynamic performer and recording artist. He won the BMA’s Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year award in 2013, 2014, and 2017, and has won multiple other music awards over the past 10 years.
Wainwright has played on several Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruises, and he has toured nationally and internationally, including many prestigious blues festivals, both solo and with his band. His album “Victor Wainwright & the Train” was released on Ruf Records in 2018 and was nominated for a Grammy in 2019. Visit www.victorwainwright.com.
Rio sings and plays boogie woogie and jump blues of the ’40s and ’50s with a virtuosity that has excited audiences around the world for more than 30 years. He has appeared with blues greats including Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Joe Cocker, Paul Butterfield and many more, and he has recorded with Mick Jagger, Canned Heat, William Clark and Coco Montoya, among others. He is in the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame, and he has numerous CDs and original songs in his catalog. Visit www.robrio.com.
Cuda is one of the most versatile blues and roots solo pianists gigging today. Following an international career playing countless festivals and clubs in Europe and the United States with the legendary Silver King Band — with the late Rock Bottom on vocals and harmonica and the late Flo Mingo on vocals and washboard — Cuda moved to Key West in 1985, where he has worked the local club scene as a solo artist and with his band Barry Cuda & the Sharks. For the past 30 years, he has been seen pushing his acoustic piano from gig to gig in Key West, employed continuously at the world famous Sloppy Joe’s Bar, among others. His CDs span his time with the Silver Kings to his more recent albums as well as New World Blues Roots music. Visit www.barrycuda.com.
Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues, a popular Tampa Bay duo, have been performing together since 1983 in the U.S. and in Europe. Pennock sings and tickles the ivories despite being born with only three fingers on each hand, and Doc accompanies on guitar and vocals. The Ohio natives have appeared with artists including Diamond Teeth Mary, Pinetop Perkins, John Hammond, Marcia Ball and Leon Russell. The duo has seven CDs to their credit. Also known for their songwriting, Pennock and Doc released their seventh album “Quirky Boogie” in 2016 featuring a new batch of original songs plus some covers. The duo is in the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame. Visit www.lizpennock.com.