A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Magic Mike's Last Dance’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Rated: R
Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster “Magic Mike” film franchise, the musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again: Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. And starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault.
“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse … and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 10 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Sharper’
Genre: Psychological thriller
Cast: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow
Director: Benjamin Caron
Rated: R
No one is who they seem in “Sharper,” a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas on Feb. 10 before its Apple TV+ release on Feb. 17.
‘Your Place or Mine’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, and Zoë Chao
Director: Aline Brosh McKenna
Rated: PG-13
Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.
The film is set to be released Feb. 10 by Netflix.
‘Somebody I Used to Know’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons
Director: Dave Franco
Rated: R
Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become.
Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.
The film is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 10 through Amazon Studios.
‘Of an Age’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook
Director: Goran Stolevski
Rated: R
“Of an Age” is set in the summer of 1999 as an 18-year-old Serbian-born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.
The film will be released Feb. 10 by Focus Features.
‘Consecration’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Jena Malone, Danny Huston and Janet Suzman
Director: Christopher Smith
Rated: R
In “Consecration,” after the suspicious death of her brother, a priest (Danny Huston), Grace (Jena Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past.
The film will be released Feb. 10 by IFC Films.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.