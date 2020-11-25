CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated multi-platinum selling Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will take the stage Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $33.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
According to a press release from Artisan Agency, the band celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018. After 27 years, 11 records, more than 3,000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, the members of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are showing no signs of slowing down. They will make their Ruth Eckerd Hall debut with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party.
Since its formation in the early 1990s in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average more than 150 shows a year while simultaneously producing a sizable catalog of recorded music with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world – in the midst of the grunge era no less – that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris on lead vocals and guitar, Kurt Sodergren on drums, Dirk Shumaker on double bass and vocals, Andy Rowley on baritone saxophone and vocals, Glen "The Kid" Marhevka on trumpet, Karl Hunter on saxophones and clarinet and Joshua Levy on piano. Levy also serves as the band’s arranger.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's first phase of stardom featured an appearance in the 1996 indie film “Swingers,” a movie that not only launched the careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but introduced Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to an audience beyond their Los Angeles base. The band's music has appeared in countless films and television shows, including “The Wild,” “Despicable Me,” “Phineas & Ferb,” “Friends,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Ally McBeal” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” They have appeared live on “Dancing with the Stars,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in addition to seven appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show. The band has also appeared as special guests with many of the country's most distinguished symphony orchestras, and has performed for three U.S. presidents.
The band’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world with hit songs such as “I Wanna Be Like You,” “Mr. Pinstripe Suit,” “Why Me,” “You & Me & The Bottle Makes 3 Tonight” and more.
“Louie, Louie, Louie,” the band’s 2017 release, is a rousing celebration of music legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. These remarkable artists revolutionized American music and popular culture and set the standard for what great entertainment and artistic expression could be. Bandleader and vocalist Scotty Morris says,
“We really want people to know about these great men that have so deeply influenced us, and perhaps help spark a new creative interest in them and their music,” said Morris is a press release. “It's important to educate people – if artists don't continue to spread the word, this music is going to go away and that's something we can't afford to have happen.”