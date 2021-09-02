ST. PETERSBURG — Myles Kennedy, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, is heading to the Tampa Bay area in September.
Kennedy will perform Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The show is part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road series. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show will be Kennedy’s Floridian Social Club debut.
Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut “Year of the Tiger,” and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.
Kennedy released his second full-length solo album, “The Ides of March” in May on Napalm Records. The album’s 11 tracks follow all of his muses into a pastiche of distorted rock ’n’ roll frenzy, Memphis Delta-soaked blues catharsis, soul ponderances, and even dalliances into country. According to publicist Paul Freundlich Associates, it presents every side of Myles Kennedy.
“I wanted to make sure the record was diverse,” Kennedy said in a press release. “I’m a music geek. I’m a fan. When you’re known for playing a specific genre of music, you don’t always have the opportunity to show your affinity for other styles. That’s the beauty of making solo records. It’s your moment to step out and take chances. I count my lucky stars that I’ve had the good fortune to make records and tour the world with so many talented musicians. With that said, the artist in me still needs to explore.”
“Year of the Tiger,” Kennedy’s first solo effort, provided the perfect launchpad for such exploration. Beyond gathering nearly 20 million streams, the record arrived to widespread critical acclaim. For all of its acoustic power, he knew his next record would be a “louder” affair.
“I knew I wanted to turn up the volume on the next endeavor,” Kennedy said. “Probably because I really wanted to revisit my passion for playing lead guitar. I missed it tremendously. Since I play in two bands with incredible guitarists, I don’t play lead as often as I used to. It’s funny. I actually never intended to be a singer! Back in the day, I used to do session work and play guitar in various bands with an emphasis on leads and improvisation. Once I started writing songs, singing became more of the focus. So, I wanted to go back to that earlier approach, plug in, turn the amps up to 11 and improvise to my heart’s content.”
As the world slipped into lockdown at the onset of the global pandemic, Kennedy simply “marched down to Guitar Center, picked up a brand-new Universal Audio interface, went back home, and just started working.” He grabbed his guitar, wrote his heart out, and recorded demos at his home studio in Spokane, Washington.
After four months of demoing, he hopped in the car with his rhythm section, drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier and they drove over 3,000 miles to Studio Barbarosa in Orlando in order to record with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.
“To get together with Elvis and his crew was actually a nice break,” Kennedy said. “It was like rock ’n’ roll summer camp.”
According to Kennedy, lyrically, this album draws on the raw, dark set of emotions we have collectively experienced over the last few years.
“Though the songs were inspired by a real sense of fear and uncertainty pervasive in the world, they still maintain an undercurrent of hope for what's to come,” he explained. “Hopefully, these songs will remind the listener that we haven't reached the end. That things are going to get better eventually. Musically, this record has allowed me to continue to challenge myself. In doing so, I hope it will help me to evolve not only as a musician, but as a human being. I’m a work-in-progress.”