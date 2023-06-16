TAMPA — Corrido tumbado sensation and Mexican rapper, singer and songwriter Peso Pluma will perform Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Recently named as one of Billboard’s Latin Artists on the Rise, Peso Pluma has had nine songs on the magazine’s Hot Latin Songs chart including three Top 10s. He has collaborated with contemporaries such as Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros and Luis R. Conriquez, as well as expanding his scope by linking up with urbano figures such as Ovy on the Drums and Nicki Nicole.
The singer has more than 19 million monthly listeners on Spotify as well as more than 193 million views on YouTube and aims to take corridos — a century-old Mexican song tradition that recently has received renewed interest by fusing itself with trap, hip-hop and urbano — further than they have gone before.
Peso Pluma will be joined by the Mexican rapper Alemán.