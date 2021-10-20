October luncheon and show
LARGO — The October luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The theme of the lunch will be “Rattle Them Bones.” Attendees will enjoy lunch, dessert, and entertainment. Cost is $14 a person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets are available at the Largo Community Center. For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Paws for a Cause Gala
CLEARWATER — The Paws for a Cause Gala will be presented Friday, Oct. 22, 6 to 10 p.m., in the Margaret Heye Ballroom at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The event will feature cocktails, dinner, entertainment, adoptable pets, stories of rescued pets, and live and silent auctions. Cocktail attire is required. Complimentary valet parking will be available.
Individual tickets are $150. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Pinellas. Visit one.bidpal.net/paws4cause/welcome.
Cooters 28th Annual Crab Fest
CLEARWATER — Dig in to one of Florida’s favorite seafood delicacies during Cooters 28th Annual Crab Fest, running Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22-24, at Cooters Restaurant & Bar, 423 Poinsettia Ave., Clearwater Beach.
As stone crab season opens, this event will feature boatloads of fresh Florida stone crab plus snow crab and more. There will be live music on stage by local performers and bands, commemorative T-shirts for sale, and a variety of other food and drink specials.
Cooters Annual Crab Fest has become a tradition on Clearwater Beach. It is a family-friendly event.
Cooters is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find hours, contacts, and more online at Cooters.com.
PHUHS class of 2001 sets date for reunion
PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor University High School class of 2001 will celebrate its 20-year class reunion Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, in Palm Harbor.
Email Vicki at Phuhs2001@gmail.com for details.
Public Safety Day
REDINGTON BEACH — The town of Redington Beach will host a Public Safety Day for town residents Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Redington Beach Town Park, 16341 Gulf Blvd., Redington Beach.
The event will feature displays and equipment used by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the Madeira Beach Fire Department. Personnel from those respective public safety agencies will be present to discuss and demonstrate how they perform their duties benefiting the residents of Redington Beach. The purpose of the event is to foster better relations with town residents.
Town residents are encouraged to attend. Duke Energy is assisting the town by sponsoring the event, which will include free snacks, a Kona Ice Truck and Redington Beach swag and giveaways.
The sheriff and fire displays at the event will include beach patrol vehicles, K-9 deputies with their dogs, specialized tactical vehicles and equipment, a fire truck and an EMS ambulance.
For information, call 727-391-3875.
Bill Horne Memorial Hickory Golf Tourney
CLEARWATER — The Bill Horne Memorial Hickory Golf Tourney will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Country Club, 525 North Betty Lane, Clearwater.
Entry forms are available at the clubhouse or by download at www.clearwatercountryclub.com. Participants may enter as four-member teams, at $60 per member. The cost includes use of old hickory clubs, sleeve of mesh pattern golf balls, hors d’oeuvres and prizes. Players are encouraged, but not required, to dress in Roaring ’20s vintage attire. Shorts, baseball caps and visors are not allowed.
This year’s tourney is a dedicated memorial to the late Clearwater city manager William B. Horne II.
For information, visit www.clearwatercountryclub.com.
Shred-a-Thon
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Police Department and the city's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will offer free shredding for Clearwater residents Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Police officers and solid waste workers will collect and shred any paperwork that Clearwater residents no longer need. Shredding will take place on scene by a certified shredding company to protect valuable information that otherwise may be compromised.
Clearwater Police also will accept old, unused or expired prescription medication at the same time as part of the nationwide Operation Medicine Cabinet. There is a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle for shredding. For more information, call the Solid Waste Operations line at 727-562-4920.
Open car and truck show
LARGO — An open car and truck show will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Winghouse Bar & Grill, 7369 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to St. Petersburg College. Preregistration cost is $10. Cost is $15 on day of show. To preregister, email okayz8@knology.net or text to 727-459-3688 with name and car information.
The event will feature discounts for car entrants, door prizes, trophies and a silent auction.
Tampa Bay Home Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Home Show will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa.
The consumer home show will provide attendees with an opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof. Guests will discover the newest design ideas and hottest trends for the home, furniture, garden, and more. The event will feature daily giveaways. Guests may register to win a variety of promotions at individual booths.
Tickets are free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.tampabayhomeshows.com.
Fourth Saturday block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — The Fourth Saturday block pARTy will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, 4 to 9 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Art Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery and the Complete Sweet Shoppe. The businesses open their doors for the Fourth Saturday block pARTy, and invite the entire community to come be part of the art.
For information, call 727-369-5856.
Bluffs Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association will host the Bluffs Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m.
This is the fifth year the BBA has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Attendees will have an opportunity to taste wines and shop over 50 businesses. There will be live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 day of the event. Guests may choose from three convenient check-in locations where they will receive 20 wine-tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all the wine walk stops. The check-in locations include Belleair Market at 510 Indian Rocks Road N.; Creative Design Team at 321 Indian Rocks Road N.; and Valley Bank at 2781 W. Bay Drive.
Guests may walk or the Jolley Trolley will take them to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
A docent on the trolley will announce each stop and identify business locations. Businesses without a physical location are set up in key high-traffic locations and will be included in the wine tasting and all event activities. All can attend; however, only 21 and older can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online. Event organizers encourage a pet friendly environment with responsible owners.
For tickets and information, visit www.bbastrong.com/winewalk.html.
Elktoberfest
LARGO — The Largo Elks will host Elktoberfest Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 to 4 p.m., at the lodge, 810 16th Ave. SE, Largo.
Admission is $5. Children 5 and younger as well as active duty military members will be admitted for free. There will be German music, food, a beer truck, vendors and games. Proceeds will benefit the Florida Elks Army of Hope, which benefits deployed military and their families.
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church pipe organ concert
CLEARWATER — Timothy Belk, Peace Memorial’s music director and organist, will perform a special recital Sunday, Oct. 24, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Seating is first come, first served. No tickets are needed but an offering will be taken, with a $5 to $10 minimum suggested. Doors open no earlier than 2:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to avoid congregating at entries.
Featured works include selections by Be´dard, Franck, Guilmant, Vierne and more. Attendees also will learn about a new project to support the upkeep of church’s Cassavant pipe organ.
CDC protocols at time of concert will be followed. Also, to minimize risks, all must show full immunization — at least 14 days since final dose — or a COVID-19 PCR negative test result within 72 hours, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test result within six hours prior. Masks will be required indoors.
For more information, visit peacememorialpresbyterian.org/ or call 800-479-8846.
United Faith’s Walk of Peace
DUNEDIN — The sixth annual United Faith's Walk of Peace event is planned for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m., beginning at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 750 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin.
Attendees will walk to Weaver Park in downtown Dunedin. The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 31. The walk is about 1.8 miles total in length.
For information, visit www.unitedfaithswalkofpeace.org.
Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas meeting
The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet virtually Monday, Oct. 25, noon to 2 p.m., via Zoom.
Sean Shaw, former Florida House member and attorney who is active in Democratic politics in Florida, is the scheduled speaker. Shaw also founded a nonprofit which advocates for people over profits. He’ll speak about ballot initiatives in 2022.
To take part in the virtual meeting, call Mary Freeman, club president, at 727-415-6629. She will provide instructions for Zoom.
Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions seminar
SEMINOLE — The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College will host a free hybrid, virtual and/or in-person program on the Terri Schiavo case on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The program will be available virtually via the ISPS website and in person at St. Petersburg College’s Seminole Campus Digitorium, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole. Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. To register, visit isps.spcollege.edu/events/the-terri-schiavo-case/.
Attendees will learn about the legal case of Schiavo. George Greer, the judge who presided over the landmark Florida end-of-life legal case, will share his perspective and experience working on the issue, as well as the case’s legacy.
The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College was established to foster the vision of late Congressman C.W. Bill Young. For information, visit isps.spcollege.edu or call 727-394-6942.
Brewfest for ALS
CLEARWATER — Big Storm Brewing Co. will team up with other local breweries for Brewfest for ALS, set for Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m., at Big Storm Brewing Co., 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The fundraiser brings together more than a dozen Ales for ALS brewers, including Big Storm, Fat Point, Cigar City and Dissent Craft Brewing. Brewfest for ALS offers attendees an opportunity to sample specialty-crafted beers in a fun, outdoor setting. A portion of the sales will be donated to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.
“This is a great cause and the perfect opportunity to combine two of our biggest passions: brewing beer and giving back,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “We are proud to join forces with other breweries in our community so we can raise awareness for ALS and help put an end this devastating and debilitating disease.”
Overall, Ales for ALS program provides vital support for the ALS Therapy Development Institute and its mission to discover and develop effective treatments and cures. Since 2013, the program has raised over $3.5 million for ALS research.
General admission is $40, or $20 for designated drivers. To purchase tickets, visit fundraise.als.net/brewfestforalsclearwater. Admission includes beer tastings from more than 13 Florida brewers, a 12-ounce commemorative Ales for ALS glass, and the opportunity to talk to local brewers about their specialty crafted beers. Attendees must be 21 and have a valid ID to attend.
Coastal Market 607 outdoor market
LARGO — Coastal Market 607 will host its third annual outdoor market Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N., Largo.
The market will feature 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants and holiday items. There also will be food vendors on site. Costume contests are planned.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email Coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Tampa Bay Area Museum Expo
CLEARWATER — The Tampa Bay Area Museum Expo will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum and Cultural Center, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about local culture, automobiles, and history at the event. The expo will feature a one-stop experience with local culture and history museums. The event’s purpose is to raise community awareness of the role Tampa Bay’s museums play in showcasing the area’s special character. Admission is free.
Participating organizations include Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, Tampa Bay Automobile Museum, St. Petersburg Museum of History, Dunedin History Museum, The Collection on Palmetto, Largo Area Historical Society, Seminole Historical Society, Palm Harbor Museum, Tarpon Arts, Seminole Historical Society, author Joshua Ginsburg and Heritage Village. The Clearwater Historical Society Museum will also be open during the event.
Parking will be available at the museum as well as in the lot across from the First United Methodist Church at 411 Turner St. For information, call 727-754-8019 or email clearwaterhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club meeting
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Nov. 5, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Social time will begin at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon. The speaker will be Clearwater resident Skylar Alexander, North Pinellas political activities director and president of the Sunrise Leadership Republican Club, whose topic will be political activism and how people can become involved in Pinellas County political activities.
The cost of the meal is $28. Reservations must be made in advance by mailing a check to be delivered by Nov. 1 to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. No walk-ups can be accommodated.
Family Dodgeball Night
SEMINOLE — Family Dodgeball Night will take place Friday Nov. 5, 4 to 7 p.m., on the basketball court at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 11501 66th Ave. N., Seminole.
The event is for parents and children. Cost is $20 a person for unlimited play. All proceeds go to support the middle school class trips. Attendees may bring a lawn chair, blanket, and picnic dinner. Kona Ice Treats will be available for purchase.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is accepting donations for the annual Junk & Jewels Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Club members will be on hand to accept donations. Items sought include eclectic junk, jewelry, housewares, artwork, books, handbags, scarves, hats, belts, shoes and table top décor. Items that will not be accepted include furniture, electronics and appliances. Other items may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The Belleair Garden Club, a nonprofit organization in its 71st year, raises funds to support scholarship and historic preservation programs in the community. For information about donating to the “Junk & Jewels” fundraiser or club membership, call Jan 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.
Largo Senior Advisory Board garage sale
LARGO — The Largo Senior Advisory Board will host its annual garage sale Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Tables are on sale now for those interested in selling their goods, but spots will go quickly. Cost per table is $10. To sign up, call 727-518-3131. For information, visit LargoEvents.com.
Redington Beach Wine and Food Gala
REDINGTON BEACH — The Redington Beach Wine and Food Gala will be presented Saturday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m., at Friendship Park, 160-264 164th Ave., Redington Beach.
Tickets are $50 a person, which includes foods, wine, beer, and live music. Tickets can be purchased at the Redington Beach Citco, Bronze Lady, and Beach Hardware. Music will be provided by Fenchwalk. The event also will feature a silent auction.
For information, call Steve Miller at 914-907-7297.
Veterans Day Golf Tournament
DUNEDIN — The 28th annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
The tournament has an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 a person, which includes lunch after play. Prizes, if available, will be for first, second and third overall; couples; first, second and third corporate; and family flight winner, as well as closest to pin and longest drive for both men and women.
For an entry form, visit Flooring America at 100 Patrica Ave. in Dunedin. Forms also are available online at www.rocketsports-ent.com, or by emailing Krzeddie@aol.com.
Hole sponsorships also are available. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund.
Clearwater Historical Society’s Fall Family Fun BBQ
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Historical Society will present its Fall Family Fun BBQ Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Clearwater Historical Museum and Cultural Center, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In addition to the food, the event will feature a classic car display, live music, the museum’s Clearwater Let’s Eat restaurant exhibit, a blow-up slide for the kids and old-fashioned games under the oaks and among the historic buildings.
Dairy Kurl will be serving frozen treats. Cal’s Soulfood Express is cooking up the barbecue. Tickets are available at $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers, and $6 for children 9 and younger. Ticket sales will continue through Oct. 30. To purchase tickets, visit clearwaterhistoricalsociety.org. Tickets are also available for purchase from museum board members; at Turner Printing, 829 Belleair Road, by cash or check only; or the museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Social distancing and current COVID-19 procedures will be in place. Parking is available in the First United Methodist Church parking lot on Turner Street. Handicapped-only parking is in Mulberry Alley between the museum and church.
For information, call 727-754-8019, email clearwaterhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, or visit clearwaterhistoricalsociety.org.
Largo Market
LARGO — The city of Largo Recreation, Parks & Arts Department will host its Largo Market on Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The market features local vendors. There is no cost to browse.
Pinellas Festival of Community Bands
DUNEDIN — The fifth annual Pinellas Festival of Community Bands will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m., at England Brothers Bandshell, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The event will feature live music outdoors in the park. Participating bands include the Dunedin Concert Band, the Florida Brass Drum and Bugle Corps, the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band, the New Horizons Band of Gulfport, the St. Petersburg Community Band, the Pinellas Community Players, and the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band.
Food trucks will be on site. Attendees may bring a lawn chair. The event is pet friendly. Admission is free but periodic "pass the hat" donations are much appreciated.
For information, email Lee Lafleur at llafleur1@gmail.com.
Savor St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — Savor St. Pete will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, in downtown St. Petersburg’s North Straub Park.
The two-day festival will feature a first-class culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries and an outstanding selection of interesting wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. Tickets are now on sale for VIP and general admission, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Cancer Center.
General admission tickets are priced at $85 and include unlimited tastings from 1 to 4 p.m. VIP tickets are priced at $115 and include exclusive access to the VIP Spirits Lounge featuring top shelf and innovative spirits, along with full access to unlimited tastings from noon to 4 p.m.
For tickets or more information, visit SavorTheBurg.com.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association meeting
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Country Club, 525 N. Betty Lane, Clearwater.
Arron Fodiman, publisher of Tampa Bay Magazine, will be sharing “Bringing Communities Together.” The club will be collecting nonperishable foods for the pantry program at Mattie Williams Center in Safety Harbor.
Lunch costs $14 and is served at tables for five with social distancing. RSVP is required by Nov. 4. To RSVP, email NPCREA@gmail.com. All retired school personnel — including teachers, aides, cafeteria, maintenance, bus drivers, and administrators — and friends of education from all states are invited to attend.
Celebration of Veterans Brunch
LARGO — The Largo Community Center, in conjunction with the Palms of Largo, will host the annual Celebration of Veterans Brunch Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., at the center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This yearly event salutes the men and women of the armed forces who have served our country during times of war and peace and includes a full breakfast and entertainment. The event is free for veterans and one guest. Space is limited and advanced tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up at the Largo Community Center, or at the Plaza at the Palms, 385 Alt. Keene Road.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Community Center luncheon & show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature a “Gobble ’til You Wobble” themed lunch along with entertainment. Cost is $14 a person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Largo Community Center.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Sanding Ovations presents Sandlantis
TREASURE ISLAND — Sanding Ovations will present Sandlantis, a sand sculpting exhibition and competition, running Nov. 18-21 and Nov. 26-28, at 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
See what happens when master sculptors use their imaginations and turn piles of sand and buckets of water into works of art. The exhibition of sand sculpting talent at a world-class level is a big appeal, supplemented by the sponsor sculptures created by Treasure Island’s own Meredith and Dan Doubleday of Sanding Ovations professional sand sculptors. This year’s Sandlantis wonderland will be created through the imaginations of sculptors Sue McGrew, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, Melineige Beauregard, Manuel Campos, Damon Meri, Abe Waterman and Bruce Phillips.
The event will feature a beach food court, beer garden and arts and crafts marketplace. Kites will be provided by Windworks of Madeira Beach. There will be fireworks Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 p.m., along with local, regional, and national touring bands throughout the event.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit sandingovationsmasterscup.com or call Treasure Island’s Parks & Recreation department at 727-547-4575, ext. 237.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society plant sale
LARGO — Florida West Coast Orchid Society members will host a sale Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 to 11 a.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The members will be able to answer questions about their plants. Buyers are encouraged to come early for the best selection. There will be a variety of orchid plants and supplies for sale.
Society members also will conduct a free class on general orchid care and preparing plants for the winter. Attendees should bring their own chair. The class will start at 11 a.m.
Parking and admission are free. For information, call 727-475-0750.
Belleair Garden Club fundraiser
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is accepting donations for the annual Junk & Jewels Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Belleair Garden Club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Club members will be on hand to accept donations. Items sought include eclectic junk, jewelry, housewares, artwork, books, handbags, scarves, hats, belts, shoes and table top décor. Items that will not be accepted include furniture, electronics and appliances. Other items may be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The Belleair Garden Club, a nonprofit organization in its 71st year, raises funds to support scholarship and historic preservation programs in the community. For information about donating to the “Junk & Jewels” fundraiser or club membership, call Jan 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.
St. Pete Beach Classic
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Classic will take place Jan. 15-16 with a host of events, including several new ones for 2022. Early registration discounted rates end Oct. 29.
The St. Pete Beach Classic welcomes novice and competitive runners and walkers with races for every endurance level including 5K, 10K, Beach Fun Run, Half Marathon, Duo Competition, Individual Marathon Challenge and Kids’ Dashes. Awards will be presented to the first overall male and female, and male and female masters finisher in all races. Additionally, awards will be given to the top three finishers in the standard age groups, from 10-79 years old, in the 5K, 10K and half marathon, as well as the under-10 class and an over-80 category. The half marathon is the second race in the Burg to Beach to Bayshore series.
For information and to register, visit stpetebeachclassic.com.