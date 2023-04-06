DUNEDIN — A Scotch Whisky tasting hosted by members of the band Skerryvore will take place Friday, April 7, 7 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Following this sold-out event in early 2022, Skerryvore will be back to host a very unique Scotch Whisky tasting to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Scottish American Society of Dunedin. Skerryvore began as a Ceilidh band on the Hebridean island of Tiree, Scotland, and has evolved into a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop. Skerryvore have become recognized as one of the greatest Scottish traditional music groups in the world today.
At this event they will be presenting a range of the very best in single malt Scotch Whiskies from around Scotland and performing musical tributes to each of the areas from where the Scotch originated.
Skerryvore are weeks away from launching their latest album "Tempus" from which the first single "Everything you Need" has recently been added to the playlist for BBC Radio 2 in the UK.
All tickets include a day membership to the Scottish American Society of Dunedin.
Skerryvore also will perform Saturday, April 8, at Josiah Cephas Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Gates will open at 2 p.m. The show will get underway at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Attendees will celebrate the Scottish American Society of Dunedin’s 40th anniversary with bagpipes, highland dancing, and bands from Ireland and Scotland. There will be beer and wine as well as food truck/vendors. Attendees may bring a lawn chair and can enjoy the sunset on the Gulf of Mexico while listening to the best in Celtic traditional and rock music.
The entertainment schedule will feature performances by Suncoast United Pipe & Drums, Isle of Skye Highland Dancers, The Byrne Brothers, and Skerryvore.
The Byrne Brothers are a multi award winning family band and champion Irish dancers from Donegal, Ireland, and one of the biggest names in traditional Irish music today. They are Young Artist Academy Award winners for Outstanding Music Ensemble 2022 from Hollywood. American Celtic Radio Listeners voted them Rising Stars of the Year 2021 and Best CD Cover of 2021 for “Living the Dream.”
Having moved to Orlando in 2018, they became the youngest ever cast members of Walt Disney World. The Byrne Brothers have toured 47 states and were recently featured on the front cover of Irish Music Magazine.