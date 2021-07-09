ST. PETERSBURG — “Oh, the Places We Can Go!,” an exhibition of fine craft, will be presented July 9 through Aug. 28, at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. An opening reception will take place Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
“Oh, the Places We Can Go!” is a juried exhibition of handmade fine crafts where artists have created imaginative pieces inspired by places they’ve been or would like to go. From around the state, 37 artists created more than 80 pieces in ceramics, fiber, glass, metal and wood. At the opening and awards reception, people will have the opportunity to meet many of the talented artists and the show’s judge, Desmond Clark of St. Cate Fine Art.
Community programming includes textile artist Elizabeth Neily in costume telling the story of travel clothing from 1528 to today, an art-inspired ekphrastic performance by writers with Keep St. Pete Lit, and “Mad Traveler” author Dave Seminara revealing the pleasures and perils of wanderlust.
Artists featured in the exhibition include Jack Alden, St. Petersburg; Dan Alexander, St. Petersburg; Gerri Aurre, Jupiter; Karen Brown, Tampa; Joan Carew, Coral Springs; Joyce Curvin, Palm Harbor; Terry Demaline, St. Petersburg; Alicia Diem, St. Petersburg; Eric Folsom, Gulfport; Peggy Gallaher, Lakeland; Sue Allen Griggs, Sarasota; Susan Hess, St. Petersburg; Diana Hirschhorn, Bradenton; Kristin Holeman, Ft. Lauderdale; Mary Jenkins, Lake Mary; Amy Kluth, St. Petersburg; Leeann Kroetsch, Tampa; Betsy Lester, St. Petersburg; Jill Lindsay, Port Charlotte; Vadim Malkin, Orlando; Eileen Marquez, St. Petersburg; Victoria Rose Martin, Lake Worth; Joyce McAdams, Edgewater; Melissa Menzer, Spring Hill; Natty Moss Bond, St. Petersburg; Elizabeth Neily, Gulfport; Suzy Pease, Gulfport; Nick Reale, St. Petersburg; Jan Richardson, St. Petersburg; Maria Saraceno, St. Petersburg; Jeryldine Saville, St. Petersburg; Ellen Simon, Parrish; Jennifer Sutton Roe, Altamonte Springs; Kim Tatlick, St. Petersburg; Lorraine Turner, Clearwater; James Woodfield, St. Petersburg; and Karen Woods, Tarpon Springs.
Among the artists taking part in the exhibition is Alicia Diem. She sculpted a Louis Vuitton suitcase in the shape of a fish with wheels. She fashioned it from clay, leather and gold luster glaze. The one-of-a-kind 10-inch-high artwork is priced at $890.
“Wufulla Tree Purple” is a blown borosilicate glass piece by St. Petersburg artist Jack Adlen. It is 12” high and priced at $840.
“My goal is to transport the viewer into another, glassy world, even for only a moment, where anything is possible — healing for our oceans, trees and landscapes that inspire and transport, and a sustainable world where materials are reused, transformed and reimagined,” Adlen said.
Joyce Curvin of Palm Harbor uses recycled materials in her entertaining artwork.
“My piece in the exhibition is called ‘Travelin' Trixie’ and she moves when the handle is cranked,” Curvin explained. “It is a traditional papier-mâché puppet with a modern theme. She celebrates the lesson that so many have learned from the pandemic: Working from home can mean working wherever you make your home on any given day. Trixie can do what she wants, dress the way she wants, live the way she wants ... if she has Wi-Fi.”
Karen Woods of Tarpon Springs is both an award-winning basketry artist and polymer-clay jewelry maker who created kimono-inspired necklaces for the exhibition.
“In 2009, I had the opportunity to travel to Japan with other weaving instructors to study bamboo basketry techniques,” Woods said. “I brought along an empty suitcase in anticipation of filling it with baskets, but instead I carried home many vintage shibori-dyed kimonos.”
According to Florida CraftArt’s board president Tyler Jones, this exhibition’s programs are fascinating from artistic, intellectual and historical levels.
“Also, many of our programs are recorded on our website for people to watch,” Jones added. “As engaging the community is part of Florida CraftArt’s mission, the public is invited to attend the exhibition and programming free of charge which is made possible with support from the exhibition’s sponsor Elizabeth Reilinger, along with David and Becky Ramsey, Regions Bank; the city of St. Petersburg; and Florida’s Division of Arts and Culture.”
The show will continue through Aug. 28 when the People’s Choice Award will be presented. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery and on Facebook.
Following is a summary of events and programs being presented in conjunction with the “Oh, the Places We Can Go!” exhibition:
• Friday, July 9, 6 p.m. — Meet the artists and judge Desmond Clark at the opening reception.
• Saturday, July 17, 1 to 3 p.m. — Writing class inspired by the exhibition with Keep St. Pete Lit. Cost is $15. Register online at KeepStPeteLit.org. Ekphrastic writing from the class will be performed on Aug. 5.
• Saturday, July 31, 2 p.m. — Textile artist Elizabeth Neily tells the story of travel clothing from 1528 to today.
• Saturday, Aug. 14, 5-9 p.m. — Second Saturday ArtWalk in the Gallery. Visit ArtLofts on the second floor.
• Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. — Ekphrastic performance by writers who share stories inspired by the art.
• Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. — “Mad Traveler” author Dave Seminara talks about the pleasures and perils of wanderlust.
Florida CraftArt is at 501 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.