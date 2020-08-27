The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’
- Genre: Comedy, action, science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal London Jr., Beck Bennett, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal, and Holland Taylor
- Director: Dean Parisot
- Rated: PG-13
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan.
Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is scheduled to be simultaneously released in theatres and through video on demand Aug. 28 by United Artists Releasing.
‘The New Mutants’
- Genre: Action, science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Anya Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga
- Director: Josh Boone
- Rated: PG-13
Twen eth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original
horror thriller directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone and Knate Lee.
Rahne Sinclair (Williams), Illyana Rasputin (Taylor-Joy), Sam Guthrie (Heaton) and Roberto da Costa (Zaga) are four young mutants being held in an isolated hospital for psychiatric monitoring.
Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Braga), believing the teenagers are a danger both to themselves and to society as a whole, keeps a close eye on them as she struggles to teach them how to rein in their mutant abilities. When newcomer Danielle “Dani” Moonstar (Hunt) joins the other patients in the facility, strange occurrences begin to take place. The hospital’s patients are plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, and their new mutant abilities — and their friendships — will be tested as they battle to try to make it out alive.
“The New Mutants” is scheduled to be released Aug. 28.
‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Peter Capaldi, Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, and Ben Wishaw
- Director: Armando Iannucci
- Rated: PG
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.
Emmy winners and Oscar nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Aug. 28 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Max Winslow and the House of Secrets’
- Genre: Science fiction and thriller
- Cast: Sydne Mikelle, Tanner Buchanan, Jade Chynoweth, Emery Kelly, Jason Genao, Marina Sirtis and Chad Michael Murray
- Director: Sean Olson
- Not rated
Five teens are invited to the home of an eccentric billionaire to compete in a game to win his mansion. The night takes a dark turn when they become trapped in the house and are forced to face off against each other and an
evil AI entity who controls everything in the house including their fate.
“Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” will be available on DVD, live stream via Amazon and in limited theatrical release Aug. 25.
‘Still Here’
- Genre: Drama and suspense
- Cast: Johnny Whitworth, Maurice McRae, Zazie Beetz, and Afton Williamson
- Director: Vlad Feier
- Not rated
When 12-year-old African-American Monique Watson goes missing in Brooklyn, the police are apathetic and her father Michael is distraught.
Out of options, Michael teams up with Christian Baker, the journalist assigned to Monique’s story. With public interest waning and time running out, Michael and Christian race to uncover the truth – and find Monique, before it’s too late.
The film will be released Aug. 28 by Blue Fox Entertainment.
‘Fatima’
- Genre: Faith-based drama
- Cast: Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Harvey Keitel, Sônia Braga, Stephanie Gil and Lúcia Moniz
- Director: Marco Pontecorvo
- Rated: PG-13
In 1917, outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I.
As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will transform their quiet lives and bring the attention of a world yearning for peace.
Based on real-life events and starring Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Stephanie Gil and Lúcia Moniz, with Sônia Braga and Harvey Keitel, “Fatima“ is an uplifting story about the power of faith.
‘Rogue’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Megan Fox, Philip Winchester, Greg Kriek, Jessica Sutton, Calli Taylor, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon and Sisanda Henna
- Director: M.J. Bassett
- Rated: R
Megan Fox tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga.
As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.
Lionsgate will release “Rogue” digitally Aug. 28, and then on Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 1.
‘Centigrade’
- Genre: Survival thriller
- Cast: Genesis Rodriguez, Vincent Piazza, and Louis Cancelmi
- Director: Brendan Walsh
- Not rated
In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, it is revealed that Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison.
With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30C. Will they all make it out of this alive?
The film is scheduled to be released by IFC Midnight to limited theatres and video on demand on Aug. 28.
