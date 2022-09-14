TAMPA — Alicia Keys will perform Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
This show is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
In the midst of back-to-back, sold-out shows from New York’s famed Radio City, 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys released “Keys II” in August. The deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed double album includes two new songs featuring Brent Faiyaz and Lucky Daye, respectively, as well as two remixes of the superstar’s hit song “In Common,” which has never appeared on an album previously.
As with the previously released version, “Keys” listeners will be treated to a dual, one-of-a-kind sonic experience — the Originals side contains songs that are quintessentially Keys, reminiscent of the groundbreaking soundscape that everyone has come to know and love since her debut. The Unlocked side heightens the listening experience as Keys samples her “Keys” originals with the help of Grammy Award winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It for a fresh irresistible vibe.
After three months of a sold-out European arena tour, Keys kicked off the North American run of “The Alicia + Keys World Tour” Aug. 2 with a sold-out show in Charlotte, North Carolina. She returns to America with a concept inspired by her longtime friend and mentor, the legendary Prince, to perform intimate, once in a lifetime shows. In addition to an unforgettable musical performance, the North American leg of the tour features all-new custom designed staging, lighting, and costuming.
Since the release of her 2001 debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments.