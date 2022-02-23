CLEARWATER — Five-time Grammy nominated singer Michael Feinstein will perform Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Feinstein returns to Clearwater after his 2020 Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut.
Feinstein is considered one of the premier interpreters of the Great American Songbook. His 200-plus shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace. Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, and his songwriting, Feinstein is an all-star force in American music.
Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for “The Sinatra Project,” his Concord Records CD celebrating the music of Ol’ Blue Eyes. He followed up with “The Sinatra Project, Vol. 2” in 2011, “Change of Heart: The Songs of André Previn” in 2013 and “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” in 2014.
In 2007, he founded the Michael Feinstein Great American Songbook Initiative, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Vocal Academy and Competition, which awards scholarships and prizes to students across the country.