DUNEDIN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — well, a little, maybe, for Florida?
One easy way to mark the approach of the festive holiday season is by the arrival of the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s annual show. The DFAC will reconfigure itself Nov. 5 for its 36th annual holiday show and sale, presented at the center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., in Dunedin.
This year’s invitational exhibition has been named “Splendiferous.” On a yearly basis, DFAC curators put together the best art, with a gift-giving perspective in mind. The result is a collection of works from around the region.
Tradition has it, for the holiday show and sale exhibit only, that purchases can go home with the buyer. See a painting you want — take it off the wall. Like those hand-made ornaments on that tree, grab them and take them to a cashier. DFAC’s holiday exhibit traditionally opens the first full weekend in November — the same week as Art Harvest, the long-standing art fair hosted adjacent to the Dunedin Fine Art Center by the Junior League of Dunedin/Clearwater. The sheer numbers involved make for a joyous yearly kick-off of the holiday season.
The show will run Nov. 5 through Dec. 23. Visitors can shop in the galleries Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.