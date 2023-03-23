TAMPA — Venezuelan singer/songwriter Ricardo Montaner will be bringing his “Ya Te Echo De Menos” tour to the Tampa Bay area with a performance on Sunday, April 2, 5 and 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $69.99. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Montaner is one of the most acclaimed singer/songwriters in the Spanish-speaking world. He has accumulated dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold albums for his multi-million albums sold.
Additionally, Montaner has received top awards from the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile, as well as the Silver Torch, the Golden Torch and the Gaviota.
In November of 2016, he received the Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence during a ceremony in Las Vegas and in November of 2021 won a Latin Grammy for Best Tropical Song of the Year.
Currently, Disney+ is streaming the new series “Los Montaner” and his new single —- “Te echo de menos” was released on Nov. 10.
As a composer, Montaner has written and edited more than 300 songs and his catalog includes great hits such as “La cima del cielo,” “So enamorados,” “Bésame,” and “The Glory of God.” The singer-songwriter has been a coach on the reality television show “La Voz” in its editions in Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico, as well as in “La Voz Senior in Mexico.”
In November 2020, Montaner launched a live-streaming virtual concert from Altos de Chavón, La Romana, Dominican Republic, reaching six continents, 50 countries and more than half a million people. With them he became the first Latin American singer-songwriter to achieve such scope in an online concert.
Together with his children Evaluna, Mau and Ricky, and his son-in-law, Camilo, Montaner released the single “Amén” in December 2020.