ST. PETERSBURG — Singer-songwriter Kat Edmonson will perform Sunday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Since the dawn of the new millennium, Edmonson has emerged as one of the most distinctive performers in contemporary American music. The Texas native forged her sound performing in small rooms and clubs before touring worldwide and performing with the likes of Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Jamie Cullum and Gary Clark Jr. Her five studio albums reveal a singer discovering, in her own songs, a repertoire only she could imagine.
“Old Fashioned Gal,” released in 2018 by Spinnerette, is rich in affection for the past but bracingly alive in the present. With 11 original songs, the album tells a story Edmonson describes as a classic Hollywood movie that she envisioned while writing. These songs have all the feeling and the craft of the Great American Songbook, evoking such masters as diverse as Irving Berlin and Joni Mitchell — but they are unmistakably Edmonson’s songs, taking the full measure of her own voice, literally and figuratively.
“The main ingredients I used to make this record were piano, bass, guitar, and drums; however, there is a 13-piece string orchestra on the album as well as background vocals, horns, woodwind instruments, vibes and other percussion, organ, celesta, harp, ukulele … even a saw,” Edmonson said in describing the creative process behind her music. “I was trying to achieve the lushness of an MGM musical.”
The award-winning singer-songwriter has been featured on “Austin City Limits,” “Tiny Desk Concerts,” “A Prairie Home Companion,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
In 2020, the vintage-pop and jazz artist was in the middle of a 40-city tour promoting her new critically acclaimed album “Dreamers Do” when the pandemic struck. With performing arts venues shuttered due to restrictions on public gatherings, Edmonson transformed her living room into an attractive set where she performs live every Sunday night. “The Kat Edmonson Show,” her modern-day variety show, is a unique window into her magical world where she enjoys interacting with her fans.